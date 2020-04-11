High school basketball: Terrance Thompson still eyeing next move

Terrance Thompson didn’t get to finish his Central High School basketball career the way he had hoped, but he admits it ended in an interesting manner.
The opportunity to play for a WIAA Division 2 sectional championship — and the state tournament that would have followed if the Red Raiders could beat Hortonville — was taken away by the coronavirus pandemic.
But a ride on the back of coach Todd Fergot off the court on the campus of Mitchell Hall after beating a rival like Onalaska wasn’t bad.
“He only got to the door,” the 6-foot-8, 240-pound Thompson said of Fergot. “He said he wasn’t going to try to carry me through all of the people and to the locker room.
“He wanted me to play so hard he had to carry me off the court, and I think I did that.”
Thompson had 13 points — the 1,000th of his career included — in that 55-40 victory over the Hilltoppers, who spent the season ranked No. 1 by The Associated Press and swept the Red Raiders during the regular season.
Instead of setting up the sectional final, it set up Thompson’s college decision, which he expects to be made by the end of April. While Thompson said he is still talking to a couple of additional schools, the decision appears to be down to Duquesne University (Pa.) and UW-Green Bay.
The choice comes on the heels of some of Thompson’s best basketball.
“I think it’s fair to say that Terrance was playing at the highest level we’ve ever seen him play at the end of this season,” Fergot said. “He was always a good player for us, but he really turned it on in the last two weeks.”
The numbers aren’t astronomical, but they do nothing to devalue Fergot’s opinion. In his final WIAA tournament, Thompson shot 22-for-35 from the floor (62.9 percent), grabbed 24 rebounds, handed out six assists and went 5-for-5 from the 3-point line.
Thompson opened with 18 points and 11 rebounds during a 65-35 regional semifinal win over Menomonie before rattling off 26 points and grabbing 10 boards in a 76-58 win over New Richmond. He made 10 of 14 shots and all four of his attempts from the 3-point line against the Tigers.
Thompson’s perimeter shooting really started to improve when he was a junior. Then it reached another level as a senior when he made 17 of 36 attempts on 3-pointers.
He knows he will have to show the same progress as he adapts to the college game. While defense and rebounding will be his most natural contributions, Thompson understands the importance of a perimeter shot.
“I couldn’t hit that shot when I was a freshman or a sophomore,” said Thompson, who hit at least a couple of those 3s after opposing coaches advised players to give him the shot. “But I’ve put in the work.
“People can doubt me on it all they want, but I’m going to keep putting in the work and get better at it.”
The bigger focus, especially right now without the chance to get shots up at a basket due to the coronavirus pandemic, is on his strength and endurance. Thompson, also a very good defender, knows both of those things need to be better when he joins his next team, too.
“I have to get my body ready,” he said. “I may have a Division I-ready body, but I still have a lot to do to get on par with those guys who are already there.
“I have to be ready to go with them physically in addition to having a better shot when I get there.”
Transition is nothing knew for Thompson, although this one will involve a physical move away from La Crosse. He had a very solid freshman season before transferring to Central for the next three.
He handled the pressure that accompanied moving from one city school to another well and found his initial role before gradually expanding it.
“There was a lot of outside noise that told me I would have had a better (individual or statistical) career at Logan because I would have been able to shoot the ball a lot more,” he said. “But I wanted to be part of something bigger than myself, and I wanted to compete for championships. I got to do that the last three years.”
Thompson has blossomed within the framework of a team with three Division I talents — Johnny and Jordan Davis being the others — and even earned some attention from college football coaches along the way. Thompson returned to football for the first time in a few years as a senior and made an impact at tight end.
“He is a guy who has always done anything we asked of him,” Fergot said. “He always wants to get better.
“When he got here, he was pretty quiet, but that has since changed, and it’s been a lot of fun to watch him become the player and person that he is.”
