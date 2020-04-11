High school basketball: Terrance Thompson still eyeing next move

“People can doubt me on it all they want, but I’m going to keep putting in the work and get better at it.”

The bigger focus, especially right now without the chance to get shots up at a basket due to the coronavirus pandemic, is on his strength and endurance. Thompson, also a very good defender, knows both of those things need to be better when he joins his next team, too.

“I have to get my body ready,” he said. “I may have a Division I-ready body, but I still have a lot to do to get on par with those guys who are already there.

“I have to be ready to go with them physically in addition to having a better shot when I get there.”

Transition is nothing knew for Thompson, although this one will involve a physical move away from La Crosse. He had a very solid freshman season before transferring to Central for the next three.

He handled the pressure that accompanied moving from one city school to another well and found his initial role before gradually expanding it.