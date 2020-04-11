High school basketball: 'The sky's the limit' for Melrose-Mindoro's Mesa Byom

Byom quickly established herself as an elite rebounder on both ends of the court and led Melrose-Mindoro in that category every year except as a sophomore when Simmons grabbed 0.2 more boards per game. Defensively, she was the Mustangs’ rim-protector and, outside of her freshman year, averaged at least two blocked shots per game each season while altering many, many more.

“That number (Byom’s blocked shots) could have been a lot more but Mesa knew, she had the basketball IQ to know, that a lot of those blocked shots will be called fouls,” Arneson said. “And she could not get into foul trouble because we did not have a lot of depth (this season). Her basketball IQ has improved tremendously over four years.”

As did her leadership. Byom admits she was a bit timid her freshman season, but that quickly evaporated as she transformed into a player that teammates could turn to. By her senior season, she was working to ensure the Mustangs’ winning culture won’t depart with her class.