High school basketball: There's little Melrose-Mindoro's Emily Herzberg can't do

MELROSE — Emily Herzberg waited with anticipation for Dutch, a brown and white Pony of the Americas that her family bought as a colt, to be old and large enough to ride and compete in shows.
That opportunity came in 2013, and the pair’s first of many wins that year at a Pony of the Americas International show in St. Louis, where an 11-year-old Herzberg and Dutch beat out a field of seasoned trainers and their horses to be crowned the futurity champion.
“I’d obviously grown up with him and I loved him, but just to be able to prove that I was just as good as some of these trainers were and my horse … he’s amazing. He’s kind of a legend in our breed,” said Herzberg, who has ridden horses since she was 4 years old and estimates she and Dutch won around 20 national championships together. “... I didn’t really have any expectations when I started doing it with him, but then everyone just kind of fell in love with us.”
For those who know Herzberg, that success is anything but surprising. She seems to have a knack for everything she does, something reflected in her athletic career at Melrose-Mindoro High School.
Herzberg was a standout in volleyball, in which she holds the program record for career kills, and was a medalist at the WIAA Division 3 state track and field meet as a freshman, sophomore and junior. But the 6-foot senior’s sport of choice is basketball — even though she says it hasn’t come as naturally as the others — and she’ll be playing it next year at Division I South Dakota State after averaging a career-high 16 points per game to go along with 6.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 3.8 steals per game this past season.
“She’s just so naturally athletic, and she’s gifted in so many ways,” Melrose-Mindoro girls basketball coach Joey Arneson said. “She makes things appear easy that are very difficult for everybody else. … She’s definitely one of the top athletes this side of the state.”
Herzberg originally picked up volleyball, which she calls her “fun sport” and “stress relief,” to stay in shape and had a similar mindset when joining the track and field team. Much like other activities she’s tried her hand at — she was a solid softball player growing up and discovered she’s pretty good at archery — she turned them into successful careers.
As a sophomore, though, it became clear that basketball would be her sport, particularly with her performance in the Division 4 state semifinals against Manitowoc Lutheran. Herzberg totaled 20 points on 7-for-12 shooting — she made 4 of 7 attempts from the 3-point line — to go along with eight rebounds, four assists, four blocked shots and three steals in just 25 minutes.
“That was the first game she ever played at state, the first big game with the whole state of Wisconsin watching,” Arneson said. “That just goes to show how much she rises to the occasion on those big games.”
“Just coming out and proving that I could play with these other guys was a big confidence boost for me,” added Herzberg, who scored more than 1,000 points in her career.
That confidence only further highlighted her athletic ability. Herzberg was one of the area’s top defenders and was potent offensively from all over the court. She could blow by defenders off the dribble or hit a pull-up jumper. And, as her career wore on, her 3-point shooting improved to the point where Arneson believes it could be her best weapon on offense.
Perhaps that idea is best exemplified by a friendly 3-point contest between Arneson, Herzberg and Mesa Byom held during a mid-season practice this season.
“He was like, ‘Emily, I bet you 20 bucks or whatever that I can beat you two at a 3-point contest,’” Herzberg recalled.
“I was bragging to Emily that I’d only lost once to any female basketball player,” Arneson said. “We go around the 3-point arc, we take our shots and it ends up being 15 shots. Well, Emily made 13 of 15 3s. Let’s just say I lost my second time.”
Herzberg’s natural talent should mean good things for her at the next level. She expects her defense and shooting to translate quickly at South Dakota State and is willing to contribute however the Jackrabbits need her, much like she did with the Mustangs.
“Her size, her length is really going to translate well at the college level,” Arneson said. “I mean, there’s definitely areas of her game she’s going to have to improve on, and she will tell you the same thing.
“But I’ve never seen the girl fail yet. And with that being said, I just don’t see how she’s not going to have a very successful college career.”
