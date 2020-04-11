High school basketball: There's little Melrose-Mindoro's Emily Herzberg can't do

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MELROSE — Emily Herzberg waited with anticipation for Dutch, a brown and white Pony of the Americas that her family bought as a colt, to be old and large enough to ride and compete in shows.

That opportunity came in 2013, and the pair’s first of many wins that year at a Pony of the Americas International show in St. Louis, where an 11-year-old Herzberg and Dutch beat out a field of seasoned trainers and their horses to be crowned the futurity champion.

“I’d obviously grown up with him and I loved him, but just to be able to prove that I was just as good as some of these trainers were and my horse … he’s amazing. He’s kind of a legend in our breed,” said Herzberg, who has ridden horses since she was 4 years old and estimates she and Dutch won around 20 national championships together. “... I didn’t really have any expectations when I started doing it with him, but then everyone just kind of fell in love with us.”

For those who know Herzberg, that success is anything but surprising. She seems to have a knack for everything she does, something reflected in her athletic career at Melrose-Mindoro High School.