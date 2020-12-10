High school basketball: 'Things are starting to click' for De Soto girls

Early in the second half of the De Soto High School girls basketball team’s game at Coulee Christian on Tuesday night, Pirates senior April Haakenson anticipated a pass and came away with a steal.
The outlet went to junior guard Jenna Gianoli, who turned up the court, took one dribble and lobbed the ball ahead to senior guard Brooke Lockington, who was racing toward the basket. Lockington stopped at the block and gave a simple bounce pass back to a trailing Gianoli for an easy layup.
The sequence wasn’t particularly flashy, but it highlights what fourth-year coach Kevin Conley wants to see from his De Soto team — stout defense, efficiency in transition and, perhaps most importantly, selflessness.
Executing on those fronts has helped an experienced Pirates team win its first four games of the season, the program’s best start since it was 6-0 in 2007-08.
“It’s mind blowing to me, honestly,” Lockington said. “Like, I wasn’t expecting this, just considering the years that we’ve had. I guess I didn’t realize it was going to be such a good year. I didn’t think it was going to be much different than last year, per se.”
Sure, De Soto won a combined three games in Lockington’s freshman and sophomore seasons. But the Pirates appeared to take a step forward last year — they finished 8-15 — and return nearly all of their contributors for this season.
Gianoli has led the team in scoring since she was a freshman, and she posted 12.4 points per game last year. Lockington (11.3 ppg) and junior guard Camryn Venner (9.2 ppg) weren’t far behind, and the latter led the team with 7.5 rebounds per game.
The trio has picked up right where it left off: Gianoli is scoring 13.8 points per game while shooting 50% from the field, Lockington adds 12 points per game, and Venner is nearly averaging a double-double with 9.8 points and 10 rebounds per contest.
De Soto already has two wins against teams it lost to in the first four games of last season: 55-32 over Viroqua and 40-18 over Ithaca.
“I’ve got to say, all the three years, it’s really added up, just kind of getting to know everyone and just working together,” Lockington said.
“They’ve been working, they’re starting to mature now,” Conley added. “That’s why things are starting to click.”
That much was apparent Tuesday night.
Gianoli finished with only seven points against Coulee Christian but made an impact in a number of other ways. Her length as one of the players at the top of the Pirates’ 2-3 zone allowed her to frequently touch passes and force turnovers, and she showed good court vision, which was reflected in her six assists.
“As a freshman, she’d get 30 points a game sometimes,” Conley said. “... Dishing off to your teammate, get an easy bucket, that’s starting to mean something to her.”
Many of Gianoli’s assists against the Eagles came in transition, and Lockington was often the beneficiary.
“I like passing, too. It’s really fun to get Brooke the ball and have those nice easy layups,” Gianoli said. “... (Then) I don’t have to run as far.”
“She just makes me do all the running,” Lockington quipped.
Lockington poured in a game-high 21 points to go along with eight rebounds and four assists, and Venner registered a double-double with 10 points and 15 rebounds.
Still, De Soto’s big three were far from the only ones who made the team’s blowout win over Coulee Christian possible. Seven players scored as the team spread the ball around in its give-and-go offense, and four players had at least three steals. Sophomore Elissa Moser grabbed 11 rebounds, while junior Maddy Jacobson and Haakenson had nine apiece.
“They’re just all contributors,” Conley said. “... It’s not just come down and shoot and, ‘I’m the hero’ type thing. That’s history. Everybody’s working as a team.”
It’s certainly paid dividends for the Pirates, who look to continue their hot start against Ridge and Valley Conference foe Weston (1-3, 0-2) on Friday. And while De Soto has been impressive in the early going, Conley believes the best could still be yet to come.
“They’re finally getting the thing of it and starting to believe in this stuff now,” he said. “So hopefully we get a little bit stronger as the season goes.”
Eric Lee can be reached at eric.lee@lee.net or via Twitter @ByEricLee
