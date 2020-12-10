High school basketball: 'Things are starting to click' for De Soto girls

“As a freshman, she’d get 30 points a game sometimes,” Conley said. “... Dishing off to your teammate, get an easy bucket, that’s starting to mean something to her.”

Many of Gianoli’s assists against the Eagles came in transition, and Lockington was often the beneficiary.

“I like passing, too. It’s really fun to get Brooke the ball and have those nice easy layups,” Gianoli said. “... (Then) I don’t have to run as far.”

“She just makes me do all the running,” Lockington quipped.

Lockington poured in a game-high 21 points to go along with eight rebounds and four assists, and Venner registered a double-double with 10 points and 15 rebounds.

Still, De Soto’s big three were far from the only ones who made the team’s blowout win over Coulee Christian possible. Seven players scored as the team spread the ball around in its give-and-go offense, and four players had at least three steals. Sophomore Elissa Moser grabbed 11 rebounds, while junior Maddy Jacobson and Haakenson had nine apiece.

“They’re just all contributors,” Conley said. “... It’s not just come down and shoot and, ‘I’m the hero’ type thing. That’s history. Everybody’s working as a team.”