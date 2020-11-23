High school basketball: Tomah boys begin practice while other programs hold off because of COVID-19

“A lot of times, at the beginning, you do a lot of mass drills, trying to get your freshmen on board,” Brieske said. “But our coaches have done a really good job of, just in the offseason, learning the program, knowing that they would be kind of more on their own right away.

“You really have to think about who’s going to be on the varsity team. You’re probably not going to have those kids that play quarters or a half in the VR game and then play with the varsity because now they’re exposed to both groups.”

Even with the safety measures, Brieske was pleased with the energy in practice, though it was clear the team would need some time to get up to speed after a limited offseason.

“You could tell they were ready for it,” Brieske said. “They’ve been in open gyms, they’ve been shooting and doing a great job on their own. But when they finally got to let the competitive juices flow, it didn’t look great. But it was fun to watch them run up and down the floor.”

The Timberwolves will need to get back in the swing of things quickly; Brieske said they currently have more than 20 games scheduled, starting with a home game against Reedsburg on Dec. 1.