High school basketball: Tomah boys begin practice while other programs hold off because of COVID-19

TOMAH — In a normal year, there might be a late straggler or two at the Tomah High School boys basketball team’s morning practices.
“They always have a different look on their face when you wake them up at 5:30 (a.m.),” Timberwolves coach Jeff Brieske said.
Monday morning was an exception.
While some Coulee Region schools — from Central and Logan to Aquinas and Onalaska Luther — opted to not hold practices on the first day permitted by the WIAA because of the COVID-19 pandemic, an eager Tomah squad took to the court.
“They were all there early,” Brieske said. “... There was definitely an excitement about it, and I sure hope we can give them a season this year.”
Brieske, who is beginning his second stint as the Timberwolves’ head coach and is taking over for Brad Plueger after serving as an assistant coach in recent years, said Tomah has guidelines in place to guard against the spreading of the virus.
Players are required to wear masks, the number of people allowed in locker rooms and gyms is limited, and contact drills are capped at about 15 minutes.
The team was split into three “cohorts” and practiced in multiple gyms Monday morning — Brieske said the staff tried to divide the groups as close as possible to varsity, varsity reserve and junior varsity — and had another practice scheduled for the afternoon.
“A lot of times, at the beginning, you do a lot of mass drills, trying to get your freshmen on board,” Brieske said. “But our coaches have done a really good job of, just in the offseason, learning the program, knowing that they would be kind of more on their own right away.
“You really have to think about who’s going to be on the varsity team. You’re probably not going to have those kids that play quarters or a half in the VR game and then play with the varsity because now they’re exposed to both groups.”
Even with the safety measures, Brieske was pleased with the energy in practice, though it was clear the team would need some time to get up to speed after a limited offseason.
“You could tell they were ready for it,” Brieske said. “They’ve been in open gyms, they’ve been shooting and doing a great job on their own. But when they finally got to let the competitive juices flow, it didn’t look great. But it was fun to watch them run up and down the floor.”
The Timberwolves will need to get back in the swing of things quickly; Brieske said they currently have more than 20 games scheduled, starting with a home game against Reedsburg on Dec. 1.
How much of that schedule will be played remains to be seen, but Tomah could vie for one of the top spots in the MVC should a full slate be played.
The Timberwolves, who were 17-6 overall last season, return a pair of double-digit scorers in junior Dustin Derousseau (12.5 ppg) and senior Carson Lindauer (10.1 ppg). Senior Kade Gnewikow figures to make key contributions after averaging 6.4 points and a team-high 5.8 rebounds per game a season ago, and Brieske said seniors Zander Williams, Justin Gerke and Brett Pierce are players to watch.
Brieske hopes the MVC can return to full strength before the end of the season — Central and Logan have pushed back the start of their seasons to January — and the coach is looking forward to nonconference matchups with Hudson and Kaukauna. Still, he and his team are careful not to get ahead of themselves in what will likely be an unusual season.
“We’re circling that next game, and we just take it one game at a time more than we ever have,” Brieske said. “You’re not guaranteed anything past that.”
