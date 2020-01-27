High school basketball: Tomah boys leave La Crosse Aquinas one and done

TOMAH — One and done.

The Tomah defense produced 24 of them, and it sealed La Crosse Aquinas' fate before the first half ended.

The Timberwolves forced Aquinas into wayward shooting and gobbled nearly every defensive rebound en route to a 69-31 victory over the Blugolds in a Mississippi Valley Conference contest at Tomah High School.

Tomah improved to 4-2 in the MVC and 10-3 overall. Aquinas dropped to 5-8 overall, 1-5 in the MVC.

Timberwolves coach Brad Plueger said the defensive rebounding allowed to Tomah launch a up-tempo offense powered by a bench that goes nine deep.

"I thought (defensive rebounding) was a big part of the pace of play," Plueger said.

The Timberwolves took a 23-4 lead after Brett Pierce made a pair of foul shots to cap at 16-0 run. The two teams traded baskets for the next four minutes until Tomah launched an 11-0 run over the final 4:18 of the first half to take a 40-10 advantage into intermission.

Zander Williams made a pair of foul shots to push Tomah's lead to 65-25 with 3:17 left and trigger a continuous clock the rest of the contest.

On offense, Plueger was impressed with his team's ball movement.

