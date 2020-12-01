High school basketball: Tomah boys open season with blowout win over Reedsburg

Ten Timberwolves scored.

“I thought our bench played really well,” Brieske said. “That was kind of a concern of the coaching staff going in. We were nine, 10 deep last year, so we at practice talked to a lot of kids, ‘Hey, you’ve got a big role to play this year.’”

It was Tomah’s starters, though, that fueled the team’s blistering run to start the second half.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Senior Kade Gnewikow, Gerke and Derousseau all scored in transition, while senior Zander Williams moved to the low post and used his 6-foot-6 frame to his advantage against the zone. The forward put back an offensive rebound and had an easy lay in off a high-low feed from Gerke.

That simple change also opened things up for the Timberwolves on the perimeter. Derousseau hit from beyond the arc and put down a baseline dunk, while Lindauer sank one of his three triples.

“I thought we extended their defense a little bit. We didn’t let them just sit in those gaps,” Brieske said. “I thought we passed the ball a lot better, and we got it to shooters where their feet were set. And a lot of times, that’s the only difference.”

In just 6 minutes, Tomah’s lead went from 29-18 to 50-23, and the Timberwolves cruised to victory.