High school basketball: Top-ranked Caledonia boys cruise by La Crescent-Hokah

“We’re at our best when we’re fast,” Noah King said. “There’s a select few teams that want to play at (our) pace with us and run up and down.”

And unlike the first meeting between these two teams this season, Caledonia used a quick start to ensure the Lancers couldn’t slow the game down.

Noah King threw a backdoor alley-oop to his brother on the Warriors’ opening possession, which set the tone. Noah King proceeded to score Caledonia’s next eight points to help his team hop out to an early 10-5 lead.

Senior Luke Schwartzhoff, a UW-La Crosse commit, did all he could to keep La Crescent-Hokah within striking distance — he scored 15 of his team-high 21 points in the first half — but the Warriors kept pouring it on, despite the Lancers switching to a zone midway through the first half.

Noah King spun into the lane for 2 and hit a mid-range stepback jumper to push Caledonia’s lead to nine. Meanwhile, Jackson Koepke — who scored eight of his 10 points in the first half — came off the bench and harassed the Lancers on the perimeter, and Eli King made nice passes to Casey Schultz and Koepke for easy layups.

The Warriors pushed their lead to 12 points, then 16, then 21 after the King brothers combined for a quick 7-0 spurt late in the first half.