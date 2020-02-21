High school basketball: Top-ranked Caledonia boys cruise by La Crescent-Hokah

LA CRESCENT, Minn. — Eli King stood near the volleyball line on the left side of the court and palmed the ball with his right hand as he surveyed the floor. Then, with the flick of his wrist, the Caledonia High School boys basketball sophomore rifled a pass across the court to his brother Noah in the right corner, and Noah buried the 3-pointer.
Caledonia coach Brad King has seen his boys make — or at least attempt — similar plays before.
“Maybe too much,” Brad King said with a smile. “It looks good when it works. When it doesn’t work, then you’re like, ‘Oh, maybe we should try something else.’
“Our culture is we’re going to live with some mistakes as long as they’re aggressive mistakes.”
The top-ranked Warriors were certainly aggressive in their regular-season finale at La Crescent-Hokah on Friday night, but mistakes were few and far between.
The Lancers couldn’t keep up with the King brothers or Caledonia’s pace, and the Warriors earned an 83-54 Three Rivers Conference victory in front of a full crowd at Mac Dahl Gymnasium. Caledonia (24-1, 16-0) finished with a perfect conference record for the second season in a row and extended its winning streak over La Crescent-Hokah (18-7, 13-3) to 20 games.
Noah King scored a game-high 29 points, 19 of which came in the first half, and Eli King finished with 16. The pair combined to make all five of the Warriors’ 3-pointers — three from Noah, all in the second half, and two from Eli.
“We’re at our best when we’re fast,” Noah King said. “There’s a select few teams that want to play at (our) pace with us and run up and down.”
You have free articles remaining.
And unlike the first meeting between these two teams this season, Caledonia used a quick start to ensure the Lancers couldn’t slow the game down.
Noah King threw a backdoor alley-oop to his brother on the Warriors’ opening possession, which set the tone. Noah King proceeded to score Caledonia’s next eight points to help his team hop out to an early 10-5 lead.
Senior Luke Schwartzhoff, a UW-La Crosse commit, did all he could to keep La Crescent-Hokah within striking distance — he scored 15 of his team-high 21 points in the first half — but the Warriors kept pouring it on, despite the Lancers switching to a zone midway through the first half.
Noah King spun into the lane for 2 and hit a mid-range stepback jumper to push Caledonia’s lead to nine. Meanwhile, Jackson Koepke — who scored eight of his 10 points in the first half — came off the bench and harassed the Lancers on the perimeter, and Eli King made nice passes to Casey Schultz and Koepke for easy layups.
The Warriors pushed their lead to 12 points, then 16, then 21 after the King brothers combined for a quick 7-0 spurt late in the first half.
“I think a lot of teams think that it’s best to pack it in against us and try to slow the game down a little bit, make us shoot 3-pointers,” Noah King said. “We can get whatever we want as long as we just take our time and pick good shots.”
La Crescent-Hokah ended the first half on a 7-0 run of its own to cut the deficit to 44-30, but Caledonia scored 21 of the first 24 points in the second half behind a 3-point barrage from the King brothers and stingy defense.
“In the first half, we had a couple lapses (with our) man-to-man (defense), didn’t stay attached,” Brad King said. “In the second half, we did a really good job defensively, I thought.”
The Warriors led by as many as 32 in the second half.
Zach Todd, a UW-Eau Claire commit, finished with 10 points for the Lancers.