High school basketball: Top-ranked La Crosse Aquinas girls blast Logan

For a large chunk of the first half, the Aquinas High School girls basketball team executed a live version of layup drill.

The Blugolds pressured Logan before pressuring it some more on the way to a 103-32 MVC victory at the Reinhart Athletic Complex on Tuesday.

Aquinas (13-1, 6-0) jumped passing lanes and poked the ball free both while trapping and in one-on-one situations to set itself up for a Saturday nonconference showdown with three-time defending WIAA Division 2 state champion Beaver Dam with another impressive defensive performance.

The Rangers (9-6, 3-4) led very early and tied the game at 6 when Claire Borsheim made two free throws with 16 minutes, 10 seconds left in the first half.

But that's when the Blugolds got rolling and turned Logan over right and left during a 35-point run that last the next nine minutes. Jojo Davis scored the Rangers' next points on a 3-pointer with 7:19 remaining in the half.

"Our pressure on the ball and the way we intercepted passes," Aquinas senior Lexi Donarski answered when asked what keyed a defensive effort that included 33 steals. "We were really up in the passing lanes, which is our goal in every game, but we executed it well tonight."

