High school basketball: Top-ranked Onalaska boys beat Division 1 Sun Prairie

"Tonight was no different for him."

Mannel set up Stuttley for a basket in the paint to start the run and followed it up with a nice pass to Arenz for one of his four 3-pointers. Mannel also set up Kick and Gavin McGrath for baskets during the run.

Arenz scored a game-high 21 points and has averaged 19.7 points while hitting 12 3-pointers over the past three games. Arenz made five on the way to scoring 22 points in Tuesday's 60-54 win at second-ranked Central.

"(The Cardinals) were going under screens, so my teammates were setting ball screens for me," Arenz said."I was getting open shots. I wasn't creating a lot, but they were creating a lot for me."

Stuttley and Kick each added 11 points for the Hilltoppers, who won the MVC and close out the regular season at Holmen (7-14, 5-6) on Thursday.

Senior Colin Schaefer had 13 points and senior Delaware Hale 12 for Sun Prairie, which gave Onalaska a good nonconference challenge near the end of the regular season.