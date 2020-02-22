High school basketball: Top-ranked Onalaska boys beat Division 1 Sun Prairie

ONALASKA — The Onalaska High School boys basketball team was watching a double-figure lead over Sun Prairie dwindle during the second half of a nonconference game at Charles Deeth Fieldhouse on Saturday.
That's when seniors Carson Arenz and Dakota Mannel took over to make sure the top-ranked Hilltoppers pushed their winning streak to 16 games.
Arenz scored nine points during a critical run, and Mannel set up his teammates for shot after shot in a 57-44 victory over the Cardinals, who finished second in last year's WIAA Division 1 state tournament.
Onalaska (20-1) had a strong end to the first half and scored the first basket of the second half for a 26-14 lead before Sun Prairie (15-6) started its comeback.
Two free throws by Addison Ostrenga brought Sun Prairie to within 31-28 with 10 minutes, 22 seconds left, and a Delaware Hale drive to the basket made is 33-30 with 9:36 to go before the Hilltoppers responded by scoring 17 of the next 22 points.
Mannel had assists on five of Onalaska's next six baskets, and Arenz hit two 3-pointers and converted a three-point play during the run.
By the time Tyrell Stuttley scored off a pass from Sam Kick with 3:39 to go, the Hilltoppers had a 50-35 lead.
You have free articles remaining.
"That's just him," Onalaska coach Craig Kowal said of Mannel. "He's a throwback point guard who always seems to make the right decision and right pass at crucial times.
"Tonight was no different for him."
Mannel set up Stuttley for a basket in the paint to start the run and followed it up with a nice pass to Arenz for one of his four 3-pointers. Mannel also set up Kick and Gavin McGrath for baskets during the run.
Arenz scored a game-high 21 points and has averaged 19.7 points while hitting 12 3-pointers over the past three games. Arenz made five on the way to scoring 22 points in Tuesday's 60-54 win at second-ranked Central.
"(The Cardinals) were going under screens, so my teammates were setting ball screens for me," Arenz said."I was getting open shots. I wasn't creating a lot, but they were creating a lot for me."
Stuttley and Kick each added 11 points for the Hilltoppers, who won the MVC and close out the regular season at Holmen (7-14, 5-6) on Thursday.
Senior Colin Schaefer had 13 points and senior Delaware Hale 12 for Sun Prairie, which gave Onalaska a good nonconference challenge near the end of the regular season.
"It was kind of a methodical game, and I don't know if people really got to see how good they were, but Madison La Follette was undefeated until (Friday) night, and Sun Prairie played them down to the wire both times," Kowal said. "And they were state runner-up last year and have 2,700 kids in the school.
"I think this gives us confidence that we can beat anybody."
Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX