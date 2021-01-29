High school basketball: Top-ranked Onalaska boys make quick work of La Crosse Logan

Desmond and sophomore Nick Odom led the way with 10 points apiece, all of which came in the first half. Senior Albert Romero added nine points, and junior Ayden Larson had eight.

Mavin led Logan (1-5, 0-4) with 11 points, but the Rangers mustered only 12 points in the first half against Onalaska’s tough defense.

“We did some good things. We were able to drive the ball, get to the paint and get some good looks,” Logan coach Sam Zwieg said. “It’s just a matter of being able to consistently do it over 36 minutes in a game and being able to handle the pressure, which at times we did. But obviously, at times we didn’t.”

The Hilltoppers, who made nine 3-pointers, built a 50-12 halftime lead even with their starters playing limited minutes. Desmond scored the final points from Onalaska’s first five when he finished in transition and made a free throw with 6:12 left in the first half, and none of the Hilltoppers’ starters played in the second half.

Onalaska is back in action Saturday when it hosts Stoughton. Logan, which has now lost three straight, plays at Tomah on Tuesday.

