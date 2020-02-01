High school basketball: Top-ranked Onalaska boys roll past Lakeville North

The Onalaska High School boys basketball team expected a challenge from Lakeville North during the Wisconsin-Minnesota Border Battle on Saturday.

The top-ranked Hilltoppers got one, too, before senior Tyrell Stuttley began asserting himself.

Stuttley keyed a late first-half run that took Onalaska from a two-point defcit to a nine-point halftime lead on the way to a 60-44 victory over Panthers at Mitchell Hall on the campus of UW-La Crosse Saturday night.

"I hadn't done much the first 10 minutes," said Stuttley, who finished with a game-high 20 points. "Coach (Craig Kowal) said he wanted me to get more active on offense, so I did."

Stuttley took over the lane during the run and scored both within offensive flow and by hitting the offensive glass and converting.

That set up a strong start to the second half by a team looking to be pushed after winning a couple of games against teams struggling to win games.

"I told my assistants that I thought we could win by eight or 10 (points)," Kowal said. "I didn't think we could dominate them like we did early in the second half of this game."

It didn't take the Hilltoppers long to double their halftime lead, than add a little more.