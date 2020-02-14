High school basketball: Top-ranked Onalaska boys snap Tomah's six-game winning streak

The Onalaska High School boys basketball team's first three possessions were a 3-pointer, a 3-pointer and a 3-point play.
It only got worse for Tomah after that.
The Hilltoppers wasted little time extinguishing the prospect of a competitive basketball contest as they worked over the Timberwolves 75-23 on Friday in an MVC matchup at Tomah High School.
Tomah entered the contest with a 14-3 record and six-game winning streak, but Hilltoppers, the state's top-ranked team in Division 2, were dominant for all 36 minutes and improved to 18-1 (10-1).
Carson Arenz led a trio of double-figures scorers for Onalaska with 16 points. Tyrell Stuttley scored 11, and Sam Kick added 10. Stuttley also grabbed nine rebounds.
Dustin Derousseau led the Timberwolves (14-4, 6-3) with eight points.
"I know they're really bummed about how they played and how they executed, but this doesn't define our team," Tomah coach Brad Plueger said.
The Timberwolves missed some easy shots early in the contest, and Plueger said that impacted the rest of the team's execution, especially the ball-handling. Tomah committed 13 turnovers in the first half and made just three shots from the field as Onalaska took a 38-10 lead into halftime.
"Obviously we didn't shoot the ball well, and we didn't get off a lot of shots," Plueger said. "Early in the second half when we got open looks and they didn't fall, and you see they were, 'It's not our night, coach.'"
Three of Tomah's four losses have come against Onalaska and La Crosse Central, the second-ranked team in Division 2. Plueger said his players will put the loss behind them and regroup for their final three regular-season contests.
"They feel bad about how they played tonight, but Monday at practice we'll be ready to go," Plueger said. "We have a fun two weeks ahead of us."