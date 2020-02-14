High school basketball: Top-ranked Onalaska boys snap Tomah's six-game winning streak

The Onalaska High School boys basketball team's first three possessions were a 3-pointer, a 3-pointer and a 3-point play.

It only got worse for Tomah after that.

The Hilltoppers wasted little time extinguishing the prospect of a competitive basketball contest as they worked over the Timberwolves 75-23 on Friday in an MVC matchup at Tomah High School.

Tomah entered the contest with a 14-3 record and six-game winning streak, but Hilltoppers, the state's top-ranked team in Division 2, were dominant for all 36 minutes and improved to 18-1 (10-1).

Carson Arenz led a trio of double-figures scorers for Onalaska with 16 points. Tyrell Stuttley scored 11, and Sam Kick added 10. Stuttley also grabbed nine rebounds.

Dustin Derousseau led the Timberwolves (14-4, 6-3) with eight points.

"I know they're really bummed about how they played and how they executed, but this doesn't define our team," Tomah coach Brad Plueger said.