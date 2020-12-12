High school basketball: Tyler Thompson emerging as a threat for Blair-Taylor boys

“I knew this year coming in that I had to perform more because we lost bigs last year,” Thompson said. “I had to step up my game, push through. It feels good this game to break out and show my full potential.”

“He’s always been like this,” Waldera added. “He’s just been the Energizer Bunny down in the post.”

It’s hard to argue that given Friday night’s performance. Thompson was solid defensively, playing on the block in Blair-Taylor’s aggressive 2-3 zone. He battled for and frequently came away with rebounds, including multiple offensive boards that led to Wildcats points.

But he also showed he’s more than a stereotypical post player.

Thompson made Blair-Taylor’s first field goal — a 3-pointer from the right corner — and a few possessions later he sunk a 3 from the opposite corner, which sparked a 29-2 run. He ran the floor well, scored frequently in transition, finished in traffic and beat his defender off the dribble for a layup late in the first half.

“I just think (Thompson is playing with) a little more confidence,” Storlie said. “Last year trying to get minutes on a really good team, this year knowing that he has to produce when he’s out there.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}