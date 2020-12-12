High school basketball: Tyler Thompson emerging as a threat for Blair-Taylor boys

BLAIR — Randy Storlie knew someone would have to step up this season.
Yes, the Blair-Taylor High School boys basketball coach returned three of his top four scorers from last year’s 24-2 team in seniors Kyle Steien, Matt Waldera and Alec Reismann. But replacing Issac Nerby and Logan Smith, who graduated, is easier said than done as the team sets its sights on another deep postseason run.
The good news for Storlie is the Wildcats have no shortage of talent, and it was only a matter of who would take the next step — and when.
Through three games, the answer appears to be Tyler Thompson. And if Friday night’s Dairyland Conference tilt against Whitehall was any indicator, the 6-foot-2 senior forward is ready for a big role — now.
Thompson poured in a game-high 25 points and sparked Blair-Taylor’s 88-51 win, which pushed the team’s winning streak to 17 games. It’s the second straight game Thompson has finished in double figures — he had 12 points in the Wildcats’ win over Eleva-Strum on Tuesday — and he’s averaging 13.7 points per game, which is good for third-best on the team.
It’s all the more impressive considering Thompson played junior varsity a season ago while fighting for varsity minutes; he averaged fewer than four points per game at the varsity level last year.
“I knew this year coming in that I had to perform more because we lost bigs last year,” Thompson said. “I had to step up my game, push through. It feels good this game to break out and show my full potential.”
“He’s always been like this,” Waldera added. “He’s just been the Energizer Bunny down in the post.”
It’s hard to argue that given Friday night’s performance. Thompson was solid defensively, playing on the block in Blair-Taylor’s aggressive 2-3 zone. He battled for and frequently came away with rebounds, including multiple offensive boards that led to Wildcats points.
But he also showed he’s more than a stereotypical post player.
Thompson made Blair-Taylor’s first field goal — a 3-pointer from the right corner — and a few possessions later he sunk a 3 from the opposite corner, which sparked a 29-2 run. He ran the floor well, scored frequently in transition, finished in traffic and beat his defender off the dribble for a layup late in the first half.
“I just think (Thompson is playing with) a little more confidence,” Storlie said. “Last year trying to get minutes on a really good team, this year knowing that he has to produce when he’s out there.
“If we get him to go with Waldera and Steien and those guys, now we’ve got some more threats to go and play.”
That is perhaps the most important aspect of Thompson’s emergence: Regardless of if he fills the stat sheet, the attention he can draw gives Steien, Waldera and Reismann more room to operate.
The reverse is also true. While Waldera was faced with double team after double team in the first half against Whitehall, Thompson made the Norse pay for leaving him open with 16 points before the break.
“For three years, I’ve watched these guys play on this court,” Thompson said. “You learn, you watch them. And then teams prepare to stop those guys. … Then they don’t really know how to stop us because we’ve got more weapons than they thought we had, which is good for us and bad for them.”
Of course, that idea extends beyond Thompson. Junior guard Cain Fremstad is stepping into a larger role and averaging 8.7 points per game. Storlie also spoke highly of junior guard Kyle Obieglo, and senior guard Matthew Brandenburg scored six points off the bench on Friday.
All are certain to be important pieces as the Wildcats look to build off last season.
Blair-Taylor advanced to a WIAA Division 5 sectional final with a win over Bangor, which Thompson saw as a sign that the team had cleared “that big hurdle” after the Cardinals had handed the Wildcats two of their previous three losses.
Any joy, though, was short lived. There were rumblings of the WIAA canceling the remainder of the tournament due to COVID-19 on the bus ride home before it was eventually confirmed.
“It was definitely heartbreaking,” Waldera said. “Our entire goal was to go down to the Kohl Center and try to bring back another ball, but it didn’t happen.”
That’s only added fuel to the team’s motivation this season.
“If they have a state tournament, we want to be there,” Waldera said.
Steien (21 ppg), Waldera (14.7 ppg) and Reismann (11.3 ppg) are likely to lead the charge on that front, but a player like Thompson could very well be the difference-maker.
“We knew we had something to prove, so we’re driving this year,” Thompson said. “Hopefully nothing stops us again, but we want to go all the way.”
Eric Lee can be reached at eric.lee@lee.net or via Twitter @ByEricLee
