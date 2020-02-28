High school basketball: Victor Desmond provides spark, Carson Arenz scores 1,000th point as top-ranked Onalaska beats Holmen

“We’ve got a great group of kids, but (Arenz) is as much of the heart and soul as anybody on this team,” Kowal added. “He has been for a number of years now.”

Arenz, Stuttley and Desmond teamed up as Onalaska seized momentum early.

Arenz buried a 3-pointer from the right wing on the game’s first possession and forced a turnover a few minutes later, which Stuttley turned into two points in transition. Desmond then scored four straight points — two on a smooth spin into the lane, and two on a tip-in.

Less than 5 minutes into the game, the Hilltoppers were up 12-3.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A quick start was important for Onalaska after it allowed Holmen to control the pace of the teams’ earlier meeting this season and given that the two teams could meet in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal if the Vikings beat Sparta in a regional quarterfinal, something that wasn’t lost on Desmond.

“We really needed to show up because we’ll probably have them again next week,” said Desmond, who scored 11 of his points in the first half. “Setting the tone for next week was really important tonight. We had to come out and establish that right away.”