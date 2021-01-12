High school basketball: West Salem boys stop Westby

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"There’s just moments where we lost our composure and didn’t handle it well. That pressure, they do a good job with it.”

West Salem led 24-20 at halftime, but steadily increased its lead throughout the second half. Junior CJ McConkey had 10 of his game-high 16 points after halftime, while junior Jack Hehli added 10 points for the Panthers.

Now playing in its second week of games, Kastenschmidt said that West Salem is starting to find a bit more of a flow, especially on offense.

“We haven’t had a lot of time to practice. We got a late start and had no summer, and so it’s a work in progress,” Kastenschmidt said. “It looked a little better in the second half, I thought. I think we’re feeling good about where we’re at right now, once we get our offense flowing a little bit better.”

After winning the conference a season ago, Kastenschmidt said that the goal is to be right back in the mix once again.

“We’re going to battle for the top. We won it last year, and we’re going to try to go for it again this year,” Kastenschmidt said. “We haven’t seen Onalaska Luther, Black River (Falls) and Viroqua — all teams that have really good records right now. We’ve got Viroqua on Friday, and we’ll see what happens after that.”