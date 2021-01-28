High school basketball: West Salem girls catch fire from 3-point range in win over Westby

WEST SALEM — After senior Kendall Gerke connected on a 3-pointer from the left wing just a few minutes into Thursday night’s game, the West Salem High School girls basketball team seemingly couldn’t miss from deep.
Classmate Maddie Quick followed with a triple of her own, then juniors Ally Gilster and Ella Jordan did the same. In less than two minutes, the Panthers turned a three-point deficit into a nine-point advantage.
And there were plenty more 3-pointers to come.
West Salem scored its first 24 points from beyond the arc, made 14 3-pointers in all and rode the hot shooting to a 59-39 win over Coulee Conference foe Westby.
“We moved the ball quickly, and there was always an open player,” Panthers coach Matt Quick said. “Their zone was flying around and just great teamwork to knock that many 3s down. You’re not going to do that every night, but we enjoyed it tonight when we did.”
With the win, West Salem improved to 7-1 overall and 5-1 in the conference, which vaults the team into first place in the conference standings ahead of Westby (8-4, 5-2). Both of the Norsemen’s conference losses have come to the Panthers.
Westby's previous loss to West Salem, which the Panthers won 42-33 behind 28 points from Jordan, was also the Norsemen's most recent loss; they entered Thursday on a four-game winning streak.
While Jordan did most of West Salem’s scoring in the teams’ first meeting of the season, the Panthers were more balanced this time around.
Jordan led the way with 18 points, while Gerke had 17 and Maddie Quick 13. Each made four 3-pointers and helped West Salem take control of the game.
Westby sophomore Jayda Berg responded to the Panthers’ early flurry from deep with a 3 of her own, but Gerke and Quick hit back-to-back triples to put West Salem up 18-6 with 13 minutes, 46 seconds left in the first half.
The Norsemen again cut into the lead thanks to a 3 from senior Macy Stellner and an offensive rebound and putback from Berg, but Jordan and Quick connected from beyond the arc for the Panthers’ seventh and eighth 3-pointer of the game just midway through the half.
“It’s kind of like getting sucker-punched, I guess. You’re not ready for it,” Westby coach Brian Huebner said of West Salem’s 3-point barrage. “We were kind of making adjustments on the fly.”
After Quick’s 3, Gerke put back an offensive rebound — the Panthers’ first two-point field goal of the game — to push West Salem’s lead to 26-11 with 7:26 left in the half.
The Panthers led by as many as 20 late in the first half before the Norsemen closed the period on a 7-0 run to cut West Salem’s lead to 35-22 at the break.
Using that momentum and capitalizing on cold shooting from the Panthers early in the second half, Westby trimmed its deficit to 37-28 with 13:17 to play on a bucket inside from senior Grace Hebel.
But after West Salem went nearly six minutes without a field goal to start the second half, it again found its shooting stroke from 3-point range.
Gerke made a triple from near the top of the key, and Gilster hit from the left wing.
Stellner, who finished with 17 points, answered with a free throw and then finished a drive to the hoop, but Jordan followed with a 3 from the left wing and Gerke connected again from the top of the key.
Jordan then made a pair of free throws to push the Panthers’ lead back to 20 points — 51-31 with 8:39 to play. West Salem led by at least 16 for the rest of the game.
“We lost that hard fought game at (Onalaska) Luther (last Friday), and we had three good days of practice,” Matt Quick said. “It was just great to get back on the floor and see them kind of come together like that.”
The Panthers look to continue their strong play at Viroqua on Friday. The Norsemen host G-E-T on Saturday.