High school basketball: West Salem girls learning from tough nonconference schedule, with Bangor up next

Like all teams, the West Salem High School girls basketball team wants to position itself well to make a postseason run when the time comes at the end of next month.

Of course, part of that means winning in the regular season to secure a good seed and build confidence, for which the Panthers are on track. They hold a 14-3 record, control the top spot in the Coulee Conference and are ranked fourth in Division 3 by The Associated Press.

But it also means playing high-level competition that can simulate, say, a regional or sectional final, which West Salem has also done. It has already challenged Aquinas and Prairie du Chien — though those two teams are responsible for two of the Panthers’ three losses — and has another just around the corner.

On Saturday, West Salem hosts Bangor, which is ranked second in Division 5.

“Well, they’re undefeated,” Panthers coach Matt Quick said with a laugh when asked about the Cardinals. “They’re pretty good. They have been for years. (Bangor coach) Merlin Jones does a great job with them.”

But West Salem has been impressive in its own right, too.

The Panthers are sound defensively and like to capitalize on turnovers to pound teams. They’ve won 11 games by at least 20 points, including four by at least 35 points.

They’re also incredibly balanced offensively, with five players averaging at least 8.0 points per game but none of them over 11 ppg.

Freshman guard Megan Johnson leads the way with 10.9 ppg, while junior forward Anna McConkey (10.6 ppg) and senior guard Ella Jordan (10.5 ppg) are close behind. Seniors Taneea Henderson (8.9 ppg) and Ally Gilster (8.2 ppg) also command attention, and even junior Genevieve Norman (7.9 ppg) has led the team in scoring.

West Salem’s efficiency in transition and its multiple scoring threats can make the team difficult to contain — but it is possible to do so, as evidenced by losses to Aquinas (No. 2 in Division 4) and Prairie du Chien (No. 3 in D3). Tuesday’s 56-41 loss at Onalaska Luther, in which the Panthers were 1-of-20 from 3-point range and turned the ball over 19 times, also exposed some flaws.

But each of those games — and particularly the non-conference ones — provided lessons the Panthers can use down the road. Aquinas turned up the ball pressure after West Salem led 31-29 at the half, and both the Blugolds and Prairie du Chien tested the Panthers’ defense with Division I talent.

“We need those tougher non-conference teams to get us ready,” said Quick, whose squad also has double-digit wins over the MVC’s Onalaska, Holmen, Sparta, Tomah and Logan. “We’re hoping to make a tournament run.”

A matchup with Bangor fits right in with that approach.

The Cardinals have qualified for four of the past five state tournaments and haven’t missed a beat this season; they sat at 17-0 entering Thursday night’s game against Necedah.

Much like West Salem, Bangor has made it a point to bolster its non-conference schedule — it holds an impressive 66-47 win over Blair-Taylor, which is ranked fifth in Division 5 — and has a balanced offense.

Junior guard Nora Tucker averages a team-high 17.4 ppg, while senior guard Taylor Jacobson (11.9 ppg), senior guard Aliyah Langrehr (9.8 ppg) and freshman guard Anna Fronk (9.1 ppg) are also capable scorers.

“The Tucker girl is leading them with 17 points a game, but they’ve had five or six different kids lead them in scoring,” Quick said. “We need to be ready to go.”

BOYS MEET, TOO: The West Salem and Bangor boys will also play Saturday in a high-profile matchup, tipping off at 12:45 p.m. ahead of the girls game.

The Panthers are ranked third in Division 3 and were 13-1 going into Thursday night’s game against Black River Falls — with their only loss coming to Eau Claire Memorial, which is ranked fourth in Division 1. They swept the season series with Onalaska Luther, have a win over Aquinas and are led by junior guard Carson Koepnick’s 17.2 ppg.

The Cardinals (13-2) are ranked seventh in Division 5 and have won eight in a row heading into Friday’s game at Brookwood. They have lost to Luther but have a win over Aquinas and are led by junior guard Dustin McDonald’s 19.4 ppg.

