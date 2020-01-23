High school basketball: West Salem girls notch road win over La Crosse Central

The West Salem High School girls basketball team has spent plenty of time in practice working on its zone defense but hasn’t implemented it much in games.
That didn’t stop West Salem coach Matt Quick from turning to it for the majority of Thursday night against Central, and his decision paid off.
The Panthers’ zone hounded the Red Raiders on the perimeter, limited their touches in the paint and never allowed their offense to find its groove. Central shot just 31 percent from the floor and turned the ball over 19 times, and West Salem earned a 57-52 nonconference road win.
“It’s a big win,” said Quick, whose team improved to 8-5. “Central’s having a great season, and for us to come in here and upset them a little bit just gives us confidence. We’re starting to come together.”
Sophomore Ella Jordan had a game-high 21 points on 7-of-12 shooting for the Panthers, who also got 13 points, including three 3-pointers, from junior Maddie Quick. Both were key as West Salem grabbed the lead midway through the first half after a back-and-forth start to the game.
Jordan had a steal and layup that broke a 13-13 tie, and Quick hit a pair of free throws to cap a 6-0 spurt for the Panthers. Quick also buried a pair of 3s to put West Salem up 25-20 late in the first half.
The Panthers were 4-of-8 (50 percent) from beyond the arc in the first half and 6-of-14 (43 percent) for the game.
You have free articles remaining.
“We do have some good shooters,” Matt Quick said. “My daughter, Maddie, got hot in the first half. And then we got a few things in transition, and we had some balance.”
Central (12-5) grabbed the lead with 1 minute, 32 seconds left in the first half on a 3 from junior Ava Parcher, who had a team-high 17 points, but Jordan and Quick scored back-to-back buckets to put West Salem up 29-27 at the break.
The Red Raiders — who played without senior guard Ally Pangier, who injured her ankle last week against Onalaska, for the second straight game — tied the game twice early in the second half but never retook the lead.
“We tend to struggle a little bit against the zone,” Central coach Quartell Roberson said. “I think we stood around a little bit too much tonight. We didn’t have great movement, and we didn’t make great passes.”
Still, the Red Raiders remained within striking distance and cut the lead to two multiple times late in the game on baskets from senior Rachel Peterson and junior Whitney Mislivecek. Mislivecek had 13 points, and Peterson added 11 points and 11 rebounds.
But the Panthers, led by Jordan and Maddie Quick, hit their free throws down the stretch to seal the game. West Salem was 17-of-21 (81 percent) from the free-throw line.
“(It is) great momentum,” Matt Quick said. “We’ll recover a little bit tomorrow, be ready to step back on the court Saturday (in the Coulee Classic) against a good (Onalaska) Luther team.”
Said Roberson: “You can always take some failure and turn it into success, hopefully. We just didn’t do what we needed to do to come out with a win.”