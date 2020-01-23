High school basketball: West Salem girls notch road win over La Crosse Central

The Panthers were 4-of-8 (50 percent) from beyond the arc in the first half and 6-of-14 (43 percent) for the game.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“We do have some good shooters,” Matt Quick said. “My daughter, Maddie, got hot in the first half. And then we got a few things in transition, and we had some balance.”

Central (12-5) grabbed the lead with 1 minute, 32 seconds left in the first half on a 3 from junior Ava Parcher, who had a team-high 17 points, but Jordan and Quick scored back-to-back buckets to put West Salem up 29-27 at the break.

The Red Raiders — who played without senior guard Ally Pangier, who injured her ankle last week against Onalaska, for the second straight game — tied the game twice early in the second half but never retook the lead.

“We tend to struggle a little bit against the zone,” Central coach Quartell Roberson said. “I think we stood around a little bit too much tonight. We didn’t have great movement, and we didn’t make great passes.”

Still, the Red Raiders remained within striking distance and cut the lead to two multiple times late in the game on baskets from senior Rachel Peterson and junior Whitney Mislivecek. Mislivecek had 13 points, and Peterson added 11 points and 11 rebounds.