High school basketball: West Salem girls open conference play with win over Onalaska Luther

West Salem led by at least 10 the rest of the way.

“We turned them over a lot, but we didn’t have a lot of points in transition,” Quick said. “And we finally — they kept pressing us — we finally started breaking their press and scoring off our press break.”

The Panthers also struggled with Onalaska Luther’s press in a back-and-forth first half that had two lead changes and three ties. But West Salem scored seven of the final nine points in the period to take a 25-20 lead at the break and was able to cut down on turnovers in the second half, which the Knights were unable to do.

“That’s going to be our biggest focus going forward,” Svendsen said. “We’ve got to take care of the ball. We’ve got to throw it to the kids in the right colored jerseys.”

Onalaska Luther will look to do that when it hosts Viroqua on Friday. Meanwhile, the Panthers will look to continue their hot start Monday in a showdown at Westby.

“I think it says a lot. I think we have a wonderful group,” Quick said when asked about his team hitting the ground running after a delayed start. “We have a lot of experience, a lot of juniors and seniors. We’re mixing a few underclassmen that are contributing. But I think it says a lot.

“I think the sky’s the limit, and we just want to stay healthy and keep playing games and try to keep getting better.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.