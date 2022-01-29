High school basketball: West Salem girls top previously unbeaten Bangor

WEST SALEM — The West Salem High School girls basketball team was struggling to create significant separation despite leading throughout Saturday’s game.

Even after two quick baskets from junior Anna McConkey in the second half, Bangor kept things close with a floater from freshman Anna Fronk and a free throw from senior Madeline Janisch.

But freshman Megan Johnson and junior Genevieve Norman finally gave the Panthers some space. First, Johnson hit a pair of 3-pointers, then Norman knocked down a jumper and scored in transition as West Salem’s lead grew from two points to 12.

“Coach (Matt Quick) said, ‘Just shoot it.’ And nobody was on me,” Johnson said of her 3-pointers. “I just shot it, and there it went. That got me going.”

That cushion, coupled with sound defense, helped the Panthers earn a 57-48 win over the Cardinals in a physical nonconference bout between state-ranked teams.

“(The lead) went from two to 10 within like three possessions, and then you have a little bit of a comfort zone there,” said Quick — whose team is ranked fourth in Division 3 by The Associated Press and is the first this season to beat Bangor, which is ranked second in Division 5. “That was a huge momentum swing. It was a huge stretch.”

Johnson and McConkey each finished with 15 points for West Salem, which bounced back from Tuesday’s loss to Onalaska Luther and improved to 15-3. And, fittingly, both made plays down the stretch to help the Panthers keep their lead.

After Norman scored in transition, senior Aliyah Langrehr ended a four-minute Bangor drought with a drive to the hoop to get the Cardinals (18-1) back within 43-33 with 11 minutes, 57 seconds to play.

Johnson put back an offensive rebound a couple of minutes later, and McConkey followed a basket from Bangor senior Taylor Jacobson with four unanswered points to push West Salem’s lead to 49-35 with 7:10 left.

“This game, we came and we worked together a lot more than last game,” Johnson said. “We communicated a lot better, so that brought us together a lot.”

The Cardinals stayed within striking distance with a 3-pointer from Fronk and a basket inside from junior Gabby Schroeder, but the Panthers controlled the pace offensively — including by eating up time late in the game — and kept Bangor scoreless for over four minutes after Schroeder’s bucket.

“I think it was just a matter of just energy, fatigue, the physicality to it, just a combination of a few things,” Cardinals coach Merlin Jones said. “But overall, I think it was just mentally (difficult). I think it was like, ‘Here we’ve got to go again to get back in this again.’

“It just was too much — more than we wanted — as far as that goes.”

Bangor was able to pull within 51-42 with 1:31 left after Fronk — who finished with a team-high 12 points — put back an offensive rebound, but Johnson, McConkey and seniors Taneea Henderson and Ella Jordan made free throws to seal the win.

“We stayed locked in because, yeah, they never went away,” Quick said. “They hit a couple of 3s late to make it interesting. We possessed the ball late and made some free throws, so a situation we haven’t been in a lot.”

Having that experience now should help West Salem — which got nine points from senior Ally Gilster and eight from Norman — down the stretch, just as Bangor — which got 11 points from Janisch — will also benefit from facing a high-caliber opponent on the road.

The Panthers will look to build on their win when they host Durand on Monday, while the Cardinals will look to bounce back at Hillsboro on Tuesday.

Eric Lee can be reached at eric.lee@lee.net or via Twitter @ByEricLee

