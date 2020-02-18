High school basketball: What happened the last time La Crosse Central and Onalaska met, and what to expect in Round 2

“He was fantastic,” Onalaska coach Craig Kowal said after the game. “He was a key, no doubt. Without him, we would have been in trouble with the foul issues we had. When he had a good matchup, he attacked on offense; when he wasn’t attacking, he was guarding the heck out of it on defense.”

It will be interesting to see what sort of adjustments Central will make from the last time these two teams played. Fergot said they have learned some things from that game, but one would have to imagine the Red Raiders need some underclassmen to step up. Guys like Noah Compan, Porter Pretasky and Devon Fielding will be looked upon to do more, something their teammates know they are capable of.

“We just need some of our underclassmen to step up,” Jordan Davis said. “We always tell them don’t be afraid to shoot the ball, always be a threat to score. We have been encouraging these guys more to play like they can and not be scared.”

Healthy again

Shortly after the team’s previous meeting, Central senior guard Brecken Austin suffered a hand injury in practice, and it kept him on the bench for nearly a month. Then, on Jan. 31 against Holmen, Fielding left the game with an ankle injury.