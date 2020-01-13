High school boys basketball: Associated Press rankings

You are the owner of this article.
agate

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

ASSOCIATED PRESS STATE RANKINGS

Here is the poll for the week of January 13, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last weeks ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters.

Division 1

School;Record;Pts;Previous

1, Sussex Hamilton (8);10-0;90;1

2, Madison La Follette;9-0;71;2

3, Brookfield Central;7-1;53;3

4, Neenah;8-1;44;5

5, Eau Claire North;9-0;43;7

6, Sun Prairie;8-1;42;4

7, Hartland Arrowhead;10-1;41;8

8, Kimberly;9-2;22;9

9, Madison East;6-2;19;6

10, Milwaukee King;9-0;15;NR

Others receiving votes: Brookfield East 9, Waunakee 1.

Division 2

School;Record;Pts;Previous

1, La Crosse Central (8);7-0;80;1

2, Onalaska;9-1;72;2

3, Seymour;10-0;57;6

4, Hortonville;10-2;52;3

5, DeForest;8-2;37;9

6, Stoughton;9-2;36;7

7, Reedsburg;10-1;35;4

8, Wisconsin Lutheran;8-2;22;10

9, Nicolet;8-3;19;8

10, New Berlin Eisenhower;8-3;14;5

Others receiving votes: Monroe 8, Grafton 3, Wauwatosa West 2, West De Pere 1, Whitefish Bay 1, New Richmond 1.

Division 3

School;Record;Pts;Previous

1, Racine St. Catherine's (8);9-0;80;1

2, Whitefish Bay Dominican;9-0;62;4

tie, East Troy;9-1;62;2

4, Oostburg;8-0;61;3

5, Wrightstown;10-0;55;5

6, Wisconsin Dells;10-1;37;6

7, Lake Mills;10-1;30;9

8, St. John's NW Military;6-3;18;8

9, Greendale Martin Luther;6-2;17;10

10, Lake Country Lutheran;6-2;8;7

Others receiving votes: Lodi 3, Altoona 3, Freedom 3, Prescott 1.

Division 4

School;Record;Pts;Previous

1, Cuba City (8);9-0;80;1

2, Startford;9-0;69;2

3, Darlington;11-0;61;3

4, Iola-Scandinavia;9-0;51;6

5, Oshkosh Lourdes;7-1;39;5

6, Manitowoc Roncalli;9-1;35;9

7, Auburndale;10-1;32;8

8, Brookfield Academy;8-3;29;7

9, Milw. Academy of Science;9-3;17;10

10, Fennimore;8-2;16;4

Others receiving votes: The Prairie School 8, Kohler 2, Shiocton 1.

Division 5

School;Record;Pts;Previous

1, Sheboygan Lutheran (7);10-1;79;1

2, Bangor (1);9-0;65;4

tie, Randolph;9-0;65;3

4, Blair-Taylor;6-1;56;2

5, Wauzeka-Steuben;8-1;48;6

6, Monticello;10-0;44;7

7, Almond-Bancroft;10-1;24;9

8, Chippewa Falls McDonell;8-2;23;5

9, Rib Lake;9-1;17;10

tie, Burlington Catholic Central;8-2;17;8

Others receiving votes: Alma Center Lincoln 2.

