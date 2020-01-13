High school boys basketball: Associated Press rankings

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
ASSOCIATED PRESS STATE RANKINGS
Here is the poll for the week of January 13, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last weeks ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters.
Division 1
School;Record;Pts;Previous
1, Sussex Hamilton (8);10-0;90;1
2, Madison La Follette;9-0;71;2
3, Brookfield Central;7-1;53;3
4, Neenah;8-1;44;5
5, Eau Claire North;9-0;43;7
6, Sun Prairie;8-1;42;4
7, Hartland Arrowhead;10-1;41;8
8, Kimberly;9-2;22;9
9, Madison East;6-2;19;6
10, Milwaukee King;9-0;15;NR
Others receiving votes: Brookfield East 9, Waunakee 1.
Division 2
School;Record;Pts;Previous
1, La Crosse Central (8);7-0;80;1
2, Onalaska;9-1;72;2
3, Seymour;10-0;57;6
4, Hortonville;10-2;52;3
5, DeForest;8-2;37;9
6, Stoughton;9-2;36;7
7, Reedsburg;10-1;35;4
8, Wisconsin Lutheran;8-2;22;10
9, Nicolet;8-3;19;8
10, New Berlin Eisenhower;8-3;14;5
Others receiving votes: Monroe 8, Grafton 3, Wauwatosa West 2, West De Pere 1, Whitefish Bay 1, New Richmond 1.
Division 3
School;Record;Pts;Previous
1, Racine St. Catherine's (8);9-0;80;1
2, Whitefish Bay Dominican;9-0;62;4
tie, East Troy;9-1;62;2
4, Oostburg;8-0;61;3
5, Wrightstown;10-0;55;5
6, Wisconsin Dells;10-1;37;6
7, Lake Mills;10-1;30;9
8, St. John's NW Military;6-3;18;8
9, Greendale Martin Luther;6-2;17;10
10, Lake Country Lutheran;6-2;8;7
Others receiving votes: Lodi 3, Altoona 3, Freedom 3, Prescott 1.
Division 4
School;Record;Pts;Previous
1, Cuba City (8);9-0;80;1
2, Startford;9-0;69;2
3, Darlington;11-0;61;3
4, Iola-Scandinavia;9-0;51;6
5, Oshkosh Lourdes;7-1;39;5
6, Manitowoc Roncalli;9-1;35;9
7, Auburndale;10-1;32;8
8, Brookfield Academy;8-3;29;7
9, Milw. Academy of Science;9-3;17;10
10, Fennimore;8-2;16;4
Others receiving votes: The Prairie School 8, Kohler 2, Shiocton 1.
Division 5
School;Record;Pts;Previous
1, Sheboygan Lutheran (7);10-1;79;1
2, Bangor (1);9-0;65;4
tie, Randolph;9-0;65;3
4, Blair-Taylor;6-1;56;2
5, Wauzeka-Steuben;8-1;48;6
6, Monticello;10-0;44;7
7, Almond-Bancroft;10-1;24;9
8, Chippewa Falls McDonell;8-2;23;5
9, Rib Lake;9-1;17;10
tie, Burlington Catholic Central;8-2;17;8
Others receiving votes: Alma Center Lincoln 2.