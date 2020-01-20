High school boys basketball: Associated Press rankings
High school boys basketball: Associated Press rankings

Here is the poll for the week of January 20, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters.

Division 1

School;Record;Pts;Previous

1, Madison La Follette (7);10-0;79;2

2, Brookfield Central (1);10-1;73;3

3, Hamilton;11-1;62;1

4, Arrowhead;11-1;50;7

5, Sun Prairie;9-1;46;6

6, Kimberly;11-2;36;8

7, Milwaukee King;11-0;26;10

8, Neenah;9-2;23;4

9, Eau Claire North;9-1;22;5

10, Brookfield East;10-2;11;NR

Others receiving votes: Waunakee 6, Madison East 5, Bay Port 1.

Division 2

School;Record;Pts;Previous

1, Onalaska (6);11-1;78;2

2, La Crosse Central;7-1;67;1

3, Seymour (2);11-0;64;3

4, Hortonville;13-2;54;4

5, De Forest;9-2;42;5

tie, Stoughton;11-2;42;6

7, Nicolet;9-3;20;9

8, Wisconsin Lutheran;9-3;19;8

9, New Berlin Eisenhower;10-3;18;10

10, Reedsburg Area;10-2;11;7

tie, Monroe;10-2;11;NR

Others receiving votes: West De Pere 10, Whitefish Bay 2, Grafton 2.

Division 3

School;Record;Pts;Previous

1, Racine St. Catherine's (8);11-0;80;1

2, Oostburg;10-0;65;4

3, East Troy;10-1;62;T2

4, Wrightstown;12-0;59;5

5, Dominican;10-2;51;T2

6, Wisconsin Dells;11-1;40;6

7, Lake Mills;11-1;30;7

8, St. John's NW Military Academy;9-3;19;8

9, Martin Luther;9-2;18;9

10, Lake Country Lutheran;8-2;9;10

Others receiving votes: Kettle Moraine Lutheran 3, Lodi 2, Freedom 1, Prescott 1.

Division 4

School;Record;Pts;Previous

1, Cuba City (8);11-0;80;1

2, Stratford;11-0;68;2

3, Iola-Scandinavia;10-0;57;4

4, Lourdes Academy;8-1;50;5

5, Roncalli;10-1;49;6

6, Darlington;11-1;39;3

7, Auburndale;12-1;33;7

8, Brookfield Academy;10-3;31;8

9, Milwaukee Academy of Science;9-3;19;9

10, Fennimore;10-2;13;10

Others receiving votes: Neillsville 1.

Division 5

School;Record;Pts;Previous

1, Sheboygan Area Luth. (8);12-1;80;1

2, Bangor;10-0;67;T2

3, Randolph;11-0;66;T2

4, Blair-Taylor;8-1;58;4

5, Monticello;12-0;49;6

6, Almond-Bancroft;12-1;39;7

7, McDonell Central;10-2;26;8

tie, Rib Lake;10-1;26;T9

9, Wauzeka-Steuben;9-2;19;5

10, Lincoln;12-2;7;NR

Others receiving votes: Catholic Central 3.

