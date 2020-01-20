High school boys basketball: Associated Press rankings

Here is the poll for the week of January 20, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters.
Division 1
School;Record;Pts;Previous
1, Madison La Follette (7);10-0;79;2
2, Brookfield Central (1);10-1;73;3
3, Hamilton;11-1;62;1
4, Arrowhead;11-1;50;7
5, Sun Prairie;9-1;46;6
6, Kimberly;11-2;36;8
7, Milwaukee King;11-0;26;10
8, Neenah;9-2;23;4
9, Eau Claire North;9-1;22;5
10, Brookfield East;10-2;11;NR
Others receiving votes: Waunakee 6, Madison East 5, Bay Port 1.
Division 2
School;Record;Pts;Previous
1, Onalaska (6);11-1;78;2
2, La Crosse Central;7-1;67;1
3, Seymour (2);11-0;64;3
4, Hortonville;13-2;54;4
5, De Forest;9-2;42;5
tie, Stoughton;11-2;42;6
7, Nicolet;9-3;20;9
8, Wisconsin Lutheran;9-3;19;8
9, New Berlin Eisenhower;10-3;18;10
10, Reedsburg Area;10-2;11;7
tie, Monroe;10-2;11;NR
Others receiving votes: West De Pere 10, Whitefish Bay 2, Grafton 2.
Division 3
School;Record;Pts;Previous
1, Racine St. Catherine's (8);11-0;80;1
2, Oostburg;10-0;65;4
3, East Troy;10-1;62;T2
4, Wrightstown;12-0;59;5
5, Dominican;10-2;51;T2
6, Wisconsin Dells;11-1;40;6
7, Lake Mills;11-1;30;7
8, St. John's NW Military Academy;9-3;19;8
9, Martin Luther;9-2;18;9
10, Lake Country Lutheran;8-2;9;10
Others receiving votes: Kettle Moraine Lutheran 3, Lodi 2, Freedom 1, Prescott 1.
Division 4
School;Record;Pts;Previous
1, Cuba City (8);11-0;80;1
2, Stratford;11-0;68;2
3, Iola-Scandinavia;10-0;57;4
4, Lourdes Academy;8-1;50;5
5, Roncalli;10-1;49;6
6, Darlington;11-1;39;3
7, Auburndale;12-1;33;7
8, Brookfield Academy;10-3;31;8
9, Milwaukee Academy of Science;9-3;19;9
10, Fennimore;10-2;13;10
Others receiving votes: Neillsville 1.
Division 5
School;Record;Pts;Previous
1, Sheboygan Area Luth. (8);12-1;80;1
2, Bangor;10-0;67;T2
3, Randolph;11-0;66;T2
4, Blair-Taylor;8-1;58;4
5, Monticello;12-0;49;6
6, Almond-Bancroft;12-1;39;7
7, McDonell Central;10-2;26;8
tie, Rib Lake;10-1;26;T9
9, Wauzeka-Steuben;9-2;19;5
10, Lincoln;12-2;7;NR
Others receiving votes: Catholic Central 3.