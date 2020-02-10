High school boys basketball: Associated Press rankings

Here is the poll for the week of Feb. 10, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters.
Division 1
School;Record;Pts;Previous
1, Madison La Follette (7);16-0;70;1
2, Brookfield Central;16-1;63;2
3, Hamilton;15-2;52;3
4, Arrowhead;15-1;50;4
5, Milwaukee King;15-0;40;5
6, Kimberly;16-2;35;6
7, Neenah;14-2;29;7
8, Racine Case;14-3;24;9
9, Brookfield East;14-3;13;8
10, Sun Prairie;13-3;5;10
Others receiving votes: Madison East 2, D.C. Everest 1, Waunakee 1.
Division 2
School;Record;Pts;Previous
1, Onalaska (7);17-1;70;1
2, La Crosse Central;13-4;61;3
3, Stoughton;15-2;49;5
4, Seymour;15-1;44;2
tie, Nicolet;14-3;44;6
6, Hortonville;16-3;39;4
7, New Berlin Eisenhower;14-4;19;7
8, New Richmond;14-2;12;10
9, Wisconsin Lutheran;13-4;10;NR
10, Whitefish Bay;12-5;9;NR
Others receiving votes: River Falls 8, Grafton 7, Elkhorn Area 6, Monroe 4, Reedsburg Area 2, Ashwaubenon 1.
Division 3
School;Record;Pts;Previous
1, Racine St. Catherine's (7);17-0;70;1
2, East Troy;16-1;63;2
3, Dominican;15-2;56;4
4, Wisconsin Dells;16-1;46;6
5, Wrightstown;16-1;37;3
6, Oostburg;14-2;35;5
7, St. John's NW Military Academy;15-3;34;7
8, Lake Mills;15-3;15;8
9, Lake Country Lutheran;14-3;11;9
10, Martin Luther;12-4;10;10
Others receiving votes: Sheboygan Falls 5, Prescott 1, Appleton Xavier 1, Freedom 1.
Division 4
School;Record;Pts;Previous
1, Cuba City (6);16-0;69;1
2, Stratford (1);17-0;63;2
3, Iola-Scandinavia;16-0;53;3
4, Lourdes Academy;16-1;50;4
5, Darlington;17-1;38;5
6, Milwaukee Academy of Science;14-3;36;7
7, Roncalli;15-3;26;8
8, Auburndale;16-2;25;6
9, Neillsville;15-2;13;10
10, Shiocton;5;NR
Others receiving votes: Brookfield Academy 5, Fennimore 1, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 1.
Division 5
School;Record;Pts;Previous
1, Sheboygan Area Luth. (7);17-1;70;1
2, Bangor;16-0;62;2
3, Randolph;17-0;57;3
4, Blair-Taylor;15-2;44;6
5, Rib Lake;15-2;39;7
6, Monticello;17-1;36;4
7, Almond-Bancroft;17-2;34;5
8, McDonell Central;13-4;13;9
tie, Wauzeka-Steuben;14-3;13;NR
10, Lincoln;14-4;8;8
Others receiving votes: Thorp 4, Hilbert 3, Catholic Central 2.