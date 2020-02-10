High school boys basketball: Associated Press rankings

High school boys basketball: Associated Press rankings

{{featured_button_text}}

Here is the poll for the week of Feb. 10, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters.

Division 1

School;Record;Pts;Previous

1, Madison La Follette (7);16-0;70;1

2, Brookfield Central;16-1;63;2

3, Hamilton;15-2;52;3

4, Arrowhead;15-1;50;4

5, Milwaukee King;15-0;40;5

6, Kimberly;16-2;35;6

7, Neenah;14-2;29;7

8, Racine Case;14-3;24;9

9, Brookfield East;14-3;13;8

10, Sun Prairie;13-3;5;10

Others receiving votes: Madison East 2, D.C. Everest 1, Waunakee 1.

Division 2

School;Record;Pts;Previous

1, Onalaska (7);17-1;70;1

2, La Crosse Central;13-4;61;3

3, Stoughton;15-2;49;5

4, Seymour;15-1;44;2

tie, Nicolet;14-3;44;6

6, Hortonville;16-3;39;4

7, New Berlin Eisenhower;14-4;19;7

8, New Richmond;14-2;12;10

9, Wisconsin Lutheran;13-4;10;NR

10, Whitefish Bay;12-5;9;NR

Others receiving votes: River Falls 8, Grafton 7, Elkhorn Area 6, Monroe 4, Reedsburg Area 2, Ashwaubenon 1.

Division 3

School;Record;Pts;Previous

1, Racine St. Catherine's (7);17-0;70;1

2, East Troy;16-1;63;2

3, Dominican;15-2;56;4

4, Wisconsin Dells;16-1;46;6

5, Wrightstown;16-1;37;3

6, Oostburg;14-2;35;5

7, St. John's NW Military Academy;15-3;34;7

8, Lake Mills;15-3;15;8

9, Lake Country Lutheran;14-3;11;9

10, Martin Luther;12-4;10;10

Others receiving votes: Sheboygan Falls 5, Prescott 1, Appleton Xavier 1, Freedom 1.

Division 4

School;Record;Pts;Previous

1, Cuba City (6);16-0;69;1

2, Stratford (1);17-0;63;2

3, Iola-Scandinavia;16-0;53;3

4, Lourdes Academy;16-1;50;4

5, Darlington;17-1;38;5

6, Milwaukee Academy of Science;14-3;36;7

7, Roncalli;15-3;26;8

8, Auburndale;16-2;25;6

9, Neillsville;15-2;13;10

10, Shiocton;5;NR

Others receiving votes: Brookfield Academy 5, Fennimore 1, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 1.

Division 5

School;Record;Pts;Previous

1, Sheboygan Area Luth. (7);17-1;70;1

2, Bangor;16-0;62;2

3, Randolph;17-0;57;3

4, Blair-Taylor;15-2;44;6

5, Rib Lake;15-2;39;7

6, Monticello;17-1;36;4

7, Almond-Bancroft;17-2;34;5

8, McDonell Central;13-4;13;9

tie, Wauzeka-Steuben;14-3;13;NR

10, Lincoln;14-4;8;8

Others receiving votes: Thorp 4, Hilbert 3, Catholic Central 2.

1
0
0
0
0

Want to see more local sports coverage like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News