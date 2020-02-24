High school boys basketball: Associated Press state rankings
High school boys basketball: Associated Press state rankings

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of February 24, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

Division 1

School;Record;Points;Last Week

1, Brookfield Central (7);20-1;79;2

2, Madison La Follette (1);19-1;66;1

3, Arrowhead;20-1;61;3

4, Milwaukee King;21-0;54;5

5, Hamilton;18-3;51;4

6, Neenah;19-2;42;T7

7, Racine Case;18-3;35;T7

8, Madison East;16-4;23;10

9, Kimberly;18-3;19;6

10, Brookfield East;17-4;7;9

Others receiving votes: Chippewa Falls 2, Sun Prairie 1.

Division 2

School;Record;Points;Last Week

1, Onalaska (7);20-1;79;1

2, Seymour (1);19-1;67;3

3, Nicolet;18-3;65;4

4, La Crosse Central;16-5;58;2

5, New Richmond;18-2;44;5

6, Stoughton;18-3;39;6

7, Milwaukee Lutheran;16-3;32;9

8, New Berlin Eisenhower;16-5;22;10

9, Hortonville;16-5;9;7

10, Whitefish Bay;15-6;7;NR

Others receiving votes: Plymouth 6, Elkhorn Area 5, Monroe 3, Grafton 1, Reedsburg Area 1, River Falls 1, Milw. Bay View 1.

Division 3

School;Record;Points;Last Week

1, Racine St. Catherine's (8);21-0;80;1

2, East Troy;18-1;69;2

3, Wisconsin Dells;19-1;62;4

4, Wrightstown;20-1;55;5

5, Dominican;17-3;48;3

6, Oostburg;18-2;43;6

7, Lake Mills;18-3;23;8

8, St. John's NW Military Academy;17-4;16;7

9, Lake Country Lutheran;18-3;15;9

10, Freedom;18-2;11;T10

Others receiving votes: Sheboygan Falls 8, Prescott 5, Appleton Xavier 3, Martin Luther 2.

Division 4

School;Record;Points;Last Week

1, Cuba City (7);20-0;79;1

2, Stratford (1);19-0;70;2

3, Iola-Scandinavia;20-0;62;3

4, Lourdes Academy;20-1;58;4

5, Milwaukee Academy of Science;16-3;42;6

6, Darlington;19-2;38;5

7, Roncalli;18-3;33;T7

8, Shiocton;17-3;27;T10

9, Neillsville;17-3;13;9

10, Auburndale;17-4;7;T7

Others receiving votes: Brookfield Academy 5, Spencer 2, Coleman 1, Kohler 1, Edgar 1, Fennimore 1.

Division 5

School;Record;Points;Last Week

1, Sheboygan Area Luth. (8);20-1;80;1

2, Blair-Taylor;19-2;67;3

3, Monticello;20-1;64;4

4, Bangor;19-1;60;2

5, Wauzeka-Steuben;17-3;44;8

6, Randolph;18-3;26;5

7, Almond-Bancroft;18-3;24;6

8, Thorp;15-5;20;10

9, Rib Lake;17-4;19;7

10, Lincoln;16-5;12;9

Others receiving votes: Hustisford 9, Hilbert 7, Athens 4, Cambria-Friesland 2, McDonell Central 1, Wild Rose 1.

