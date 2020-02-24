High school boys basketball: Associated Press state rankings

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of February 24, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:
Division 1
School;Record;Points;Last Week
1, Brookfield Central (7);20-1;79;2
2, Madison La Follette (1);19-1;66;1
3, Arrowhead;20-1;61;3
4, Milwaukee King;21-0;54;5
5, Hamilton;18-3;51;4
6, Neenah;19-2;42;T7
7, Racine Case;18-3;35;T7
8, Madison East;16-4;23;10
9, Kimberly;18-3;19;6
10, Brookfield East;17-4;7;9
Others receiving votes: Chippewa Falls 2, Sun Prairie 1.
Division 2
School;Record;Points;Last Week
1, Onalaska (7);20-1;79;1
2, Seymour (1);19-1;67;3
3, Nicolet;18-3;65;4
4, La Crosse Central;16-5;58;2
5, New Richmond;18-2;44;5
6, Stoughton;18-3;39;6
7, Milwaukee Lutheran;16-3;32;9
8, New Berlin Eisenhower;16-5;22;10
9, Hortonville;16-5;9;7
10, Whitefish Bay;15-6;7;NR
Others receiving votes: Plymouth 6, Elkhorn Area 5, Monroe 3, Grafton 1, Reedsburg Area 1, River Falls 1, Milw. Bay View 1.
Division 3
School;Record;Points;Last Week
1, Racine St. Catherine's (8);21-0;80;1
2, East Troy;18-1;69;2
3, Wisconsin Dells;19-1;62;4
4, Wrightstown;20-1;55;5
5, Dominican;17-3;48;3
6, Oostburg;18-2;43;6
7, Lake Mills;18-3;23;8
8, St. John's NW Military Academy;17-4;16;7
9, Lake Country Lutheran;18-3;15;9
10, Freedom;18-2;11;T10
Others receiving votes: Sheboygan Falls 8, Prescott 5, Appleton Xavier 3, Martin Luther 2.
Division 4
School;Record;Points;Last Week
1, Cuba City (7);20-0;79;1
2, Stratford (1);19-0;70;2
3, Iola-Scandinavia;20-0;62;3
4, Lourdes Academy;20-1;58;4
5, Milwaukee Academy of Science;16-3;42;6
6, Darlington;19-2;38;5
7, Roncalli;18-3;33;T7
8, Shiocton;17-3;27;T10
9, Neillsville;17-3;13;9
10, Auburndale;17-4;7;T7
Others receiving votes: Brookfield Academy 5, Spencer 2, Coleman 1, Kohler 1, Edgar 1, Fennimore 1.
Division 5
School;Record;Points;Last Week
1, Sheboygan Area Luth. (8);20-1;80;1
2, Blair-Taylor;19-2;67;3
3, Monticello;20-1;64;4
4, Bangor;19-1;60;2
5, Wauzeka-Steuben;17-3;44;8
6, Randolph;18-3;26;5
7, Almond-Bancroft;18-3;24;6
8, Thorp;15-5;20;10
9, Rib Lake;17-4;19;7
10, Lincoln;16-5;12;9
Others receiving votes: Hustisford 9, Hilbert 7, Athens 4, Cambria-Friesland 2, McDonell Central 1, Wild Rose 1.