High school boys basketball: Caledonia chugging right along without King

LA CRESCENT — It didn’t take long for the Caledonia High School boys basketball team to determine how its Three Rivers Conference game against La Crescent-Hokah was going to go.

The Warriors were going to be the Warriors.

They were going to get the ball up the floor as quickly as possible and let shots fly. They were going to crash the boards for additional opportunities if initial attempts didn’t fall. They were going to control the game.

That’s how most games have gone this season for Caledonia (13-1, 11-0), which is zeroing in on a milestone conference victory after beating the Lancers 78-54.

The Warriors travel to Dover-Eyota for a 1:30 p.m. game on Saturday with 49 straight TRC victories to their credit and the hope to reach No. 50.

While no one is surprised at the success — Caledonia owns a 202-29 record over the pats seven-plus seasons — the Warriors have enjoyed, the extent of which they have dominated after losing future Division I commit Eli King has likely raised some eyebrows.

Without King, who injured his knee during football season before it knocked him out of the first basketball practice and eventually required surgery, Caledonia is averaging 80.1 points per game.