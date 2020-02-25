High school boys basketball: Caledonia's Sam Privet battles back from three lung collapses

CALEDONIA, Minn. — Sam Privet and his girlfriend grabbed drinks from the Starbucks located inside Target in Onalaska and made their way throughout the store.
The trip from Caledonia was ordinary enough, and Privet had plenty to look forward to.
It was the Sunday night before the Caledonia High School boys basketball team started practice in earnest, and Privet, after averaging 10.6 points per game a season ago as a sophomore, figured to play an important role on a deep and talented Warriors team that seemed poised to make another deep postseason run.
Plus, the 6-foot-8 junior had put a pair of lung collapses behind him. His left lung collapsed during a game in early January in the 2018-19 season, and the same one collapsed in May. A surgery after the second collapse helped Privet become confident about moving forward.
But in the picture frame aisle in Target, Privet felt it again.
At first, he tried to shrug it off, hoping he might just be out of breath. At this point, though, the heaviness he felt on his right side and the accompanying pain when he went to move his right arm were unmistakable.
“I remember him calling me, and when I answered my phone, the first thing he said was, ‘Mom, I think my right lung just collapsed,’” said Lynda Privet, Sam’s mother. “And I actually said, ‘That’s not funny.’ And he said, ‘I’m not kidding.’”
Sam Privet wasn’t kidding, and an X-ray that night confirmed it: His right lung had collapsed.
“After the left one (collapsed), they said that they didn’t think that the right one is ever going to go down, but if it did, we would surgically repair it just like the left one to get it over with,” Privet said. “… Now that both of them are fixed, I should be good to go for good.”
So far, all signs point to that being the case. Since recovering from the surgery that repaired his right lung, Privet has returned to the court for top-ranked Caledonia after what was a challenging year.
“I feel like it’s definitely made me more mature,” Privet said. “Just have to enjoy every moment. You don’t know what’s going to happen.”
That reality hit hard on Jan. 3, 2019. The Warriors were playing at Chatfield, and Privet had difficulty breathing during the first half. Thinking it might be his asthma, he took his inhaler at halftime before telling Caledonia coach Brad King that he didn’t think he could play in the second half.
“I was just kind of confused. I didn’t know what was going on,” Privet said. “Once we got the X-ray and they said it was collapsed, it all made sense.”
Those X-rays came the next week, and Privet spent two nights in the hospital on oxygen to pump his left lung back up. Privet opted to not have surgery and allow the lung to heal itself, and he sat out a couple weeks before returning to the fold as the Warriors finished their season.
“If you don’t surgically repair it, there’s a better chance of it (collapsing again),” Privet said. “The first time after it collapsed, they said, ‘Yeah, there’s a 60 percent chance of it happening again.’”
And in May, on a trip to Eau Claire for an AAU practice, it did.
“I was driving, and he was in the passenger seat,” said Pete Privet, Sam’s father. “He said, ‘I think my left lung just collapsed.’ I met (Lynda) in La Crescent, and she took him to the hospital.”
The decision to have it surgically repaired this time around was easy, and Sam Privet spent four days in the hospital. As Privet recovered over the next month, he was faced with another decision: Should he play football in the fall?
Privet played his freshman and sophomore years, mainly as a tight end. He knew he would miss the social aspect of the sport if he didn’t play, but hopes of preserving his right lung ultimately won out.
“I had a big talk with Brad about it, talked to my parents about it,” Privet said. “Just thought it’d be in my best interest to stay away from it, especially if I want to keep my basketball career going.”
Even with the precautions, his right lung collapsed that Sunday night in the fall.
Privet said the hardest part of each collapse was exercising patience, especially since much of the recovery process is simply waiting and resting. Understandably, frustration compounded after the latest collapse.
“I think (it was) a little harder on him mentally,” Pete Privet said. “He had images of what this season was going to be like for him, and it didn’t really go as planned.”
“(Recovering) is definitely a slow progression,” Sam Privet said.
Still, he pressed on and gradually returned to form. On Dec. 17 at Rushford-Peterson, about three weeks after he had surgery on his right lung, he was back on the court, though still not at full strength.
“What we stressed was, ‘Hey, we don’t have to have you at 100 percent until the end of February,’” King said.
Now, with the end of February upon him, Privet feels like he’s back to normal. And the Warriors are happy to see the forward — who is averaging 9.7 points and 4.5 rebounds per game off the bench since his return, even with King easing him back onto the court — back on top of his game.
“It is so nice to be able to say, ‘We have a 6-8 guy to match up with their 6-8 guy,’” said King, whose top-ranked team opens MSHSL postseason play with a Section 1AA game against Winona Cotter on Thursday. “... He’s very smart and understanding. When the other guys drive, (he knows) where to be so they can throw it to him and get an easy basket.
“I think his confidence is growing more and more every day.”