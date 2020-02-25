High school boys basketball: Caledonia's Sam Privet battles back from three lung collapses

Sam Privet wasn’t kidding, and an X-ray that night confirmed it: His right lung had collapsed.

“After the left one (collapsed), they said that they didn’t think that the right one is ever going to go down, but if it did, we would surgically repair it just like the left one to get it over with,” Privet said. “… Now that both of them are fixed, I should be good to go for good.”

So far, all signs point to that being the case. Since recovering from the surgery that repaired his right lung, Privet has returned to the court for top-ranked Caledonia after what was a challenging year.

“I feel like it’s definitely made me more mature,” Privet said. “Just have to enjoy every moment. You don’t know what’s going to happen.”

That reality hit hard on Jan. 3, 2019. The Warriors were playing at Chatfield, and Privet had difficulty breathing during the first half. Thinking it might be his asthma, he took his inhaler at halftime before telling Caledonia coach Brad King that he didn’t think he could play in the second half.

“I was just kind of confused. I didn’t know what was going on,” Privet said. “Once we got the X-ray and they said it was collapsed, it all made sense.”