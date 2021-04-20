High school boys basketball: Caledonia's Eli King commits to Iowa State

Caledonia's Eli King (1) flies through the air to block a shot by Stewartville's Nolan Stier (0) during the Section 1AA championship game at Mayo Civic Center Taylor Arena on March 12th, 2020. Caledonia defeated Stewartville on this night by a score of 71-53.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Caledonia's Eli King (1) throws down a dunk during Saturday's Section 1AA semifinal game against Dover-Eyota at Mayo Civic Auditorium in Rochester, MN, on March 7th, 2020. Caledonia went on to defeat Dover-Eyota by a score of 100-84.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Caledonia's Eli King drives against La Crescent's Luke Schwartzhoff.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Caledonia's Eli King moves the ball past La Crescent-Hokah's Mitchell Dryden during a game last season. King and the Warriors take a 38-game Three Rivers Conference winning streak into next season.
CALEDONIA, Minn. — Caledonia High School boys basketball standout Eli King has committed to play collegiately at Iowa State, a source confirmed to the Tribune on Tuesday.
The 6-foot-3 junior guard, who also had offers from Minnesota, Iowa and Stanford, missed this past season with a torn meniscus but averaged 16.2 points on 63-percent shooting, 6.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 3.3 steals per game as a sophomore.
King was a first-team All-Tribune selection as a sophomore and already has more than 1,000 career points. King is also a standout on the football field but decided late last year to pursue basketball at the next level.
He will join a program currently under the direction of T.J. Otzelberger, who previously recruited Owen and Noah King while at South Dakota State. Otzelberger also recruited Onalaska’s Matt Thomas during a prior stint as an assistant at Iowa State.
The Cyclones are coming off a 2-22 season with their lone wins over Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Jackson State. Two of the team’s top three scorers from a year ago were seniors, but Iowa State has signed a 2021 four-star recruit in Tyrese Hunter, a 6-1 point guard from Racine St. Catherine’s.
