High school boys basketball: Caledonia's Eli King commits to Iowa State

CALEDONIA, Minn. — Caledonia High School boys basketball standout Eli King has committed to play collegiately at Iowa State, a source confirmed to the Tribune on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-3 junior guard, who also had offers from Minnesota, Iowa and Stanford, missed this past season with a torn meniscus but averaged 16.2 points on 63-percent shooting, 6.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 3.3 steals per game as a sophomore.

King was a first-team All-Tribune selection as a sophomore and already has more than 1,000 career points. King is also a standout on the football field but decided late last year to pursue basketball at the next level.

He will join a program currently under the direction of T.J. Otzelberger, who previously recruited Owen and Noah King while at South Dakota State. Otzelberger also recruited Onalaska’s Matt Thomas during a prior stint as an assistant at Iowa State.

The Cyclones are coming off a 2-22 season with their lone wins over Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Jackson State. Two of the team’s top three scorers from a year ago were seniors, but Iowa State has signed a 2021 four-star recruit in Tyrese Hunter, a 6-1 point guard from Racine St. Catherine’s.

