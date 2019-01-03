The Central High School boys basketball team will try to earn a share of first place in the MVC on Thursday night when it travels to Logan for the first city game of the season in a 7:15 p.m. tipoff.
The Red Raiders (7-1, 1-0) are a half-game behind co-leaders Onalaska (8-1, 2-0) and Sparta (9-2, 2-0). The Hilltoppers and Spartans meet Friday in Onalaska, and one of them will be knocked out of the lead.
Central has won three straight games since a 72-49 loss at Division 1 Brookfield Central (5-1) on Dec. 15. The Red Raiders have won those games — two of them coming in Fort Myers, Fla. — by an average of 33 points.
The Rangers (3-6, 0-3) are shooting for their first conference win of the season, but they enter with two wins in their last four games. One of those victories is a 62-61 win over Division 1 Eau Claire North, which is 6-2 and features big-tie scorer Dalton Banks, at the Logan fieldhouse on Dec. 28.
Central provides quite a challenge for Logan with proven stars in Johnny Davis, Jordan Davis, Noah Parcher and Terrance Thompson on the roster.
The Davis brothers have assumed the top scoring roles, and Thompson has been a monster rebounder since getting back on the court after a hand injury. Parcher has kept the offense flowing consistently from his spot as point guard.
The Red Raiders are looking for their ninth straight MVC victory.
Logan has had big games from several players instead of relying on one or two. Calvin Mavin is the most prominent scorer on the roster, but Jhakai Funches, Jacksun Hamilton, Floyd Thomas and Maguire Werner have all stopped up at different times.