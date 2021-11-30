High school boys basketball: Defense leads La Crosse Central past Eau Claire North

Adam Olson dove for a loose ball and took a charge. Bennett Fried poked a ball free and ended up on the court, along with Quinn Servais, as they forced a jump ball.

Devon Fielding altered shots at the rim, and Colin Adams anticipated a pass and took it the other way for a two-handed dunk.

The Central High School boys basketball team was intent on playing sound defense in its season opener on Tuesday night, and that led to a 51-35 nonconference win over Eau Claire North at Mark Sutton Memorial Gymnasium.

"It all starts with defense," senior forward Porter Pretasky said. "When our defense is playing good, it feeds our offense, makes it easier for us to score. That's what coach (Todd Fergot) always says, we win on the defensive end."

Pretasky was the main beneficiary early on, putting back an offensive rebound and scoring in transition off a nice pass from Fielding to spark a 15-2 run.

Fielding followed with a layup after a steal by junior Boston Brindley, and the senior guard then found Pretasky inside for a bucket.

The Huskies ended a nearly five-minute scoring drought to answer, but junior guard Nic Williams responded with five quick points — including a step-back 3-pointer from near the top of the key — before Adams had his steal and breakaway dunk to give the RiverHawks a 17-6 edge with 6 minutes, 40 seconds left in the first half.

Central forced 19 turnovers, including 12 steals, and converted those into 24 points. The RiverHawks also held Eau Claire North to 33% shooting from the floor.

"As with any of our teams, but this team probably more importantly, is we just have to be really, really solid defensively and really value every possession," Fergot said. "The offensive stuff will come as the season progresses."

The Huskies got back with seven after a three-point play from Dexter Kallstrom, but Central kept Eau Claire North scoreless for the next three minutes — a stretch that included a block by Fielding and Olson's charge.

And after Pretasky knocked down a 3-pointer from the right wing and Fried hit a jumper from near the right elbow, the RiverHawks took a 27-14 lead into the half.

Pretasky finished with a game-high 15 points and grabbed six rebounds, including four on the offensive end. Fielding almost posted a double-double with 10 points and nine rebounds, while Williams added 10 points.

It was a good display of balance from Central while playing without an injured Noah Compan, who averaged 10 points and six rebounds last season.

"We've got at least nine guys that can come in and play key minutes, so it's nice," said Fielding, who led the RiverHawks with 17.2 points per game as a junior. "If one person's stuck, then someone could come in (and) they could have a big game."

Central stayed balanced early in the second half, as Williams, Pretasky, Brindley and Adams all scored.

And the RiverHawks' defense, meanwhile, continued to cause havoc.

Central's full-court pressure forced poor passes, and the RiverHawks pushed the ball in transition whenever possible. They held the Huskies without a point for nearly six minutes to start the second half, and their lead grew to 39-14.

Eau Claire North put together a run of its own while Central's offense sputtered over the next five minutes — Fergot thought his team got a little impatient on both ends of the court — but Fielding helped the RiverHawks reset by finishing a strong drive to the rim and finding Olson in transition after a steal to put Central up 43-27 with 6:14 to play.

The RiverHawks were in control from there.

"Really good," Fielding said of the feeling of starting the season with a win. "Especially since we lost to them at the end of the year last year, it's nice to get this one."

Eric Lee can be reached at eric.lee@lee.net or via Twitter @ByEricLee

