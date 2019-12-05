High school boys basketball: 'I just want that gold ball:' Central focused on bringing a state title back to La Crosse

“We were with each other every day,” senior Brecken Austin said. “Just going out to eat and hanging out. That type of stuff.”

It also helps that the Red Raiders starting five of the Davis twins, Thompson, Masewicz and Austin have played as teammates since the third grade.

It was a strong starting group already, but noticeable jumps from Masewicz — who grew a couple of inches and gained 15 pounds of muscle over the summer — as well as Austin, who might have one of the smoothest looking outside shots in the Coulee Region, have given coach Todd Fergot a potent starting five.

“Both of those guys have been with us since they were sophomores,” Fergot said of Masewicz and Austin. “Both of those guys just kept grinding away, and last year they got into the rotation, and we expect some really big things from them this year.”

The hard work from Masewicz and Austin in the offseason hasn’t been lost on their teammates, either.

“This whole entire summer and fall when Jordan, Terrance and I were playing football, these guys were in here getting weights up, getting shots up and stuff like that,” Johnny Davis said. “They have been grinding this offseason, so I’m looking forward to seeing that on the court.”