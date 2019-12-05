High school boys basketball: 'I just want that gold ball:' Central focused on bringing a state title back to La Crosse

There isn’t a day that goes by that the Central High School boys basketball team isn’t thinking about one thing — holding that coveted gold ball championship trophy.
“It’s on my mind at every practice,” University Wisconsin basketball commit Johnny Davis said. “Every practice, that’s what I look forward to doing. … I just want that gold ball.”
“All of us have been thinking about it since last year ended,” Charlie Masewicz added.
After Kobe King and Bailey Kale helped lead Central the state title in 2017 — its first since 1925 — the Red Raiders have fallen in the state semifinals the past two seasons. But this team is different. Of course, the Red Raiders — led by the Davis twins and future Division I player in Terrance Thompson — once again have the talent to bring the gold ball back to La Crosse, but this team’s chemistry is unmatched.
“We weren’t as much of a family last year,” Thompson said. “So I think we really focused on that this offseason and try to get that bond back together. It’s going to really help us later in the season, especially once we get to Madison.”
Whether that meant late night battles of Fortnite or team dinners or simply just being in the gym together all day, every day in the summer, the Red Raiders made a conscience effort to be around each other as much as they could.
“We were with each other every day,” senior Brecken Austin said. “Just going out to eat and hanging out. That type of stuff.”
It also helps that the Red Raiders starting five of the Davis twins, Thompson, Masewicz and Austin have played as teammates since the third grade.
It was a strong starting group already, but noticeable jumps from Masewicz — who grew a couple of inches and gained 15 pounds of muscle over the summer — as well as Austin, who might have one of the smoothest looking outside shots in the Coulee Region, have given coach Todd Fergot a potent starting five.
“Both of those guys have been with us since they were sophomores,” Fergot said of Masewicz and Austin. “Both of those guys just kept grinding away, and last year they got into the rotation, and we expect some really big things from them this year.”
The hard work from Masewicz and Austin in the offseason hasn’t been lost on their teammates, either.
“This whole entire summer and fall when Jordan, Terrance and I were playing football, these guys were in here getting weights up, getting shots up and stuff like that,” Johnny Davis said. “They have been grinding this offseason, so I’m looking forward to seeing that on the court.”
Another teammate the Red Raiders are looking forward to seeing on the court is Jordan Davis, who was cleared to return to full basketball activities on Nov. 25 after suffering a shoulder injury that ended his football season in the third week of the season. The key for Jordan Davis now is simply getting his conditioning back underneath him. But he is more than ready to go.
“Those two months I had to sit out, I was just cooking up in my house, so antsy,” Jordan Davis said with a smile. “I’m ready to go.”
Coming off the bench, the Red Raiders are excited about sophomores Noah Compan and Porter Pretasky.
Compan stands at 6-foot-4 and is long and athletic. Fergot said he has a lot to learn but has a very high ceiling and will be expected to play some important minutes. Pretasky is also long and athletic and is the product of some pretty good genes. His father, Ted Pretasky, was an All-American running back at UW-La Crosse and captained UW-L’s 1988 national championship team.
But the underclassman to watch might be freshman Bennett Fried.
Fergot could hardly contain his excitement when talking about the 6-foot-3 freshman guard. He might not be fully ready to contribute right away, but the Red Raiders are extremely high on his future.
The three will become well-known names when their time at Central is up, but for now they will be asked to contribute when they are needed.
“Obviously, they have some big shoes to fill,” Fergot said. “But they are some guys that can play certainly.”
Factor in seniors Payton Fife and Brayden Kuiper along with junior Grant Amundson, and this Central team is deep. They also know their roles and are willing to do whatever it takes to ensure they bring that gold ball home.
“Everybody is just unselfish,” Johnny Davis said. “Nobody cares how many points, rebounds or assists they get, we are just more focused on winning a gold ball this year, because we failed to do that the last two years.”