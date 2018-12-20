FORT MYERS, Fla. — Junior Johnny Davis scored 33 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead the Central High School boys basketball team to a 70-57 win over Brunswick (Ga.) at the City of Palms Classic Thursday afternoon.
The Red Raiders (6-1) also received 13 points, four rebounds and four steals from Jordan Davis to qualify for a Saturday afternoon game against Glens Falls (N.Y.) or Petal (Miss.).
Junior Terrance Thompson pulled down 16 rebounds to go with two blocked shots and two rebounds as Central won its second game in a row.
Johnny Davis made 14 of 18 shots and 5 of 6 free throws. He also had four assists and three steals. David Hayden scored 11 points, and Noah Parcher had six points and six assists.
Central led 20-5 after one quarter, but Brunswick tightened things up in the second. The Red Raiders then gave themselves some breathing room by outscoring Brunswick 17-7 in the third quarter.