High school boys basketball: Jordan Davis just scratching the surface of his potential

“In the summer, he would just be pulling 3s all the time and I would tell him, ‘Jo keep shooting, because I’ll probably get the offensive rebound anyway.”

Of course, that confidence just doesn’t come naturally. To explain confidence Central coach Todd Fergot likes to use a Lou Holtz quote: “The harder you work, the more confident you become.” And Jordan simply did just that.

He spent countless hours with Central shooting coach and longtime basketball coach/mentor/scribe Rod Popp honing in on his shooting mechanics and his fundamentals. Anyone that knows Popp, understands that if you want to work with him you have to be ready to go from the moment you step on the court, something you don’t have to worry about with Jordan.

He was diligent, wanting to get better, wanting to hone in on his jumper to match a defensive skill set that few in this state have. His jumper is noticeably smoother and more fluid than even last year. In fact, Popp thinks Jordan is just scratching the surface.

“I tell him all the time how proud I am of the steps he has made,” Popp said. “Often times with really good players, sometimes they are reluctant initially, particularly with a new face around. He’s really taken the instruction really well. All credit to him. He’s put in the hard yards to get the result.