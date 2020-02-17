High school boys basketball: Jordan Davis just scratching the surface of his potential

One can see Jordan Davis is a much different player this season.
The University of Wisconsin basketball commit and Central High School senior is noticeably more aggressive, his 3-point shot smoother and his demeanor one that lets you know he isn’t here to mess around.
That wasn’t the case last year.
Jordan’s confidence would come and go. If he missed a shot, he would get down on himself and be reluctant to shoot again.
But this year it’s different.
“I’m a senior, like it’s my time this year,” Jordan Davis said. “I’m a team captain. I mean it feels great just shooting the ball and stuff. I just need to play with confidence because sometimes when I miss a shot, I get down, but I think as the seasons have gone on, I have learned to just move on to the next play. … You just have to keep shooting. Once you get a rhythm, you’re golden.”
His twin brother and fellow Wisconsin commit Johnny Davis has noticed the change.
“It’s just confidence,” Johnny Davis said after a game against Aquinas earlier in the season. “Last year, whenever he missed a 3, he would get down on himself. It was like he didn’t even want to shoot it, and the coaches would make him. Now if he misses a shot, he doesn’t really care about it. He just keeps shooting.
“In the summer, he would just be pulling 3s all the time and I would tell him, ‘Jo keep shooting, because I’ll probably get the offensive rebound anyway.”
You have free articles remaining.
Of course, that confidence just doesn’t come naturally. To explain confidence Central coach Todd Fergot likes to use a Lou Holtz quote: “The harder you work, the more confident you become.” And Jordan simply did just that.
He spent countless hours with Central shooting coach and longtime basketball coach/mentor/scribe Rod Popp honing in on his shooting mechanics and his fundamentals. Anyone that knows Popp, understands that if you want to work with him you have to be ready to go from the moment you step on the court, something you don’t have to worry about with Jordan.
He was diligent, wanting to get better, wanting to hone in on his jumper to match a defensive skill set that few in this state have. His jumper is noticeably smoother and more fluid than even last year. In fact, Popp thinks Jordan is just scratching the surface.
“I tell him all the time how proud I am of the steps he has made,” Popp said. “Often times with really good players, sometimes they are reluctant initially, particularly with a new face around. He’s really taken the instruction really well. All credit to him. He’s put in the hard yards to get the result.
“I think the real result is yet to come. His technique now is really about as good as we can get it. It’s just repetition and confidence in his shot. That’s really going to bring him to another level. He’s been a pleasure to work with, because if you’re spending that much time you want it to be productive time. He’s been productive, and we’ve simplified things to the point where you can give him very simple phrases and he knows exactly what to do.”
The results are starting to come.
He’s 9-for-20 (45 percent) from beyond the arc in his last five games, including a 4-for-4 effort in his last time out in an 83-36 victory over Sparta on Valentine’s Day. He is currently shooting 35 percent from beyond the arc and has finished with at least 10 points in every game but two this season.
He was solid against some of the best talent in the country when the second-ranked Red Raiders played Minnehaha Academy on Feb. 1, finishing with 11 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Against Onalaska, back on their Jan. 17 matchup, he finished with 13 points, three rebounds and three assists. His game is continuing to evolve as he continues to grow more confident with his blossoming game.
“The way he handles himself, his rebounding has improved, he is more aggressive that way,” Popp said. “You can trust him defensively, his passing, he’s seeing the floor really well. Once his shot just starts dropping (his game will all come together) because it’s really, really improved.”
But the most important thing for Jordan is just continuing to fire away from deep.
“Shooters shoot,” Jordan said with a laugh.