High school boys basketball: La Crescent-Hokah smothers Wabasha-Kellogg

Thibodeau said that finding the balance between pushing the ball on offense and settling into its half-court offense has been a challenge for La Crescent-Hokah, but one that he said that the Lancers are improving at here midway through the season.

“For us, I want to be as aggressive as we can be in transition, but when they get things set, we need to take a step back and get the ball moved and we need to try to get the ball inside,” Thibodeau said. “Sometimes, our guys sometimes don’t know where that line is.”

When the Lancers are able to get the ball into the lane and out to a shooter, they usually find success, hitting seven 3-pointers against the Falcons (1-7). Junior Cam Manske hit three 3-pointers for his nine points, with four players hitting one each.

“This year, we’ve really figured out that we have some really good shooters, but we know we want to get at least one paint touch before we throw up a three,” Todd said. “That’s really kind of helped us — get a paint touch, get a swing, and that really helps us in our offense.”

Freshman Parker McQuin had 14 points for La Crescent-Hokah, which had 11 players score. That depth, according to Thibodeau, is what allows the Lancers to play the style they want.