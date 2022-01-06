High school boys basketball: La Crosse Aquinas remains unbeaten in MVC with win over Onalaska

First it was senior guard Quinn Miskowski from the right corner, then senior guard Paulie Reuteman from near the top of the key.

Then it was senior forward Will Skemp from the left corner, then Reuteman again from the same spot as Skemp.

With a flurry of 3-pointers early in the second half, the Aquinas High School boys basketball team turned a one-point halftime lead over visiting Onalaska into a 12-point advantage.

While the Hilltoppers made a few runs later in the game, the Blugolds' strong shooting gave them enough of a cushion to hold on for a 62-57 MVC victory on Thursday night at the Reinhart Athletic Complex.

The win improves Aquinas to 9-1 overall and a perfect 4-0 in the conference, putting the team atop the MVC standings. Central is also unbeaten in the conference at 2-0 and plays at Logan on Friday.

"It means a lot," Skemp said of beating Onalaska, which was the WIAA Division 2 runner-up last season. "All my years playing on the team, we've lost every single game against them, we've been outmatched against several D-I athletes.

"To come in and beat this program means a lot to all of us, and we're really excited for it."

Skemp, who was one of four players in double figures for the Blugolds, played an important role in the win by making three 3-pointers and finishing with 13 points.

Senior guard Chris Wilson also scored 13 points — all of which came in the second half after he spent most of the first half on the bench with two fouls — while Miskowski and Reuteman added 11 apiece.

Reuteman, who saw extended minutes with Wilson and junior guard Andrew Sutton in foul trouble in the first half and with junior forward Jackson Flottmeyer away at a football camp, matched Skemp by making three triples.

He only made one in the first half, but it ensured that Aquinas would take a lead into the break. He then made two early in the second half as the Blugolds' edge grew from 21-20 to 35-24 with 14 minutes, 36 seconds left in the game.

"Paulie Reuteman, he hasn't had a lot of minutes this year, but he came in (and) hit massive shots for us," Wilson said. "And I think that's what really got it going."

"(The coaches) were telling us, 'Just breathe. We got to half with a lead, now just have fun out there,'" Reuteman added. "Going out, just got to have fun. So every 3, got to celebrate, got to get hype.

"And that's what I was trying to do. It was electric in here."

Shortly after Reuteman's final 3, Miskowski made a free throw to push Aquinas' lead to 12 points — tied for its largest of the game.

But Onalaska (5-2, 2-1) battled back.

Junior guard Nick Odom and sophomore guard Isaac Skemp combined for a five-point burst before a layup from senior guard Brock Herczeg, a 3-pointer from Isaac Skemp and a free throw from sophomore Adam Skifton brought the Hilltoppers within 43-39 with 6:48 to play.

Odom finished with 14 points, while senior forward Michael Skemp had a game-high 18 for Onalaska.

"They're a great team, and they're really, really well coached," Aquinas coach Brad Reinhart said. "I've got all the respect in the world for his guys and for (Hilltoppers coach) Craig (Kowal). And you know a team like that is not going to go away, right?"

The Blugolds' lead remained in the single digits until Wilson finished a drive to the lane then buried a 3-pointer from the right wing — Aquinas' ninth and final triple of the game — to put his team in front 54-44 with 2:21 left.

"I knew it was a big shot," Wilson said. "I try not to show a lot of emotion during the game, but that one was hard to keep it quiet."

Even then, Onalaska still didn't go away.

Michael Skemp scored the Hilltoppers' next eight points, including a pair of 3-pointers in the final minute. Skifton also made a triple with 29 seconds left to cut the Blugolds' lead to 59-55.

But Aquinas made enough free throws to withstand Onalaska's final surge.

The Blugolds will look to push their winning streak to three games when they host Westby on Tuesday, while the Hilltoppers play at Stoughton on Saturday.

Eric Lee can be reached at eric.lee@lee.net or via Twitter @ByEricLee

