The boys basketball game people have been waiting for since Jan. 12 takes place tonight at Onalaska High School.
Second-ranked Central (15-2, 9-0) can clinch a share of the MVC championship if it can complete a sweep of the fifth-ranked Hilltoppers (16-3, 9-1) in front of what is expected to be a capacity crowd at Charles Deeth Fieldhouse.
The game is the second half of a doubleheader that begins at 6 p.m. with the Central and Onalaska girls playing each other, so parking spots will be tough to find. Scheduled tip time is 7:30 p.m.
If you can't get to the game, follow the Tribune's Todd Sommerfeldt on Twitter (@SommerfeldtLAX) to stay on top of everything that is happening.
The Red Raiders won the first meeting 74-56 at Central on Jan. 11, taking advantage of a couple of quick fouls called against Onalaska's Tyrell Stuttley and an injury to Onalaska's 6-foot-9 Gavin McGrath in the second half.
The fouls and injury took place minutes apart, and Central pulled away from a close game to build its winning margin by the time those two players got back on the court.
Stuttley scored 26 points to lead the Hilltoppers, and Central's Johnny Davis had 29 to lead all scorers. Jordan Davis added 17 for the Red Raiders.