High school boys basketball: La Crosse Central efficient offensively in blowout win at Holmen

HOLMEN — Early in the season, Todd Fergot thought there were times that his Central High School boys basketball team could have executed at a higher level offensively and selected better shots.

But the RiverHawks' coach had plenty to be pleased about on Tuesday night.

Central made 14 of its 20 3-point attempts and shot a blistering 68% from the floor en route to an 87-44 MVC victory at Holmen.

"I thought we were more efficient offensively tonight, which was one of our goals," said Fergot, whose team has won five in a row. "And I thought our shot selection was really pretty good — getting out of them what we were trying to do as a team instead of trying to get it individually."

Still, the RiverHawks (8-1, 2-0 MVC) had impressive individual performances.

Senior guard Devon Fielding made three of his five 3-point attempts on his way to a game-high 21 points, and senior forward Colin Adams was 4-of-4 from beyond the arc and added 18 points.

Fielding, who Fergot called a complete player, has been Central's go-to scorer again this season after he took on a larger role as a junior, while Adams has come on strong as of late — including scoring 11 points in a win over DeForest on Dec. 18 and 15 points in a win over Wayzata last Thursday.

"(Adams is) really kind of letting the game come to him on offense," Fergot said. "He's kind of grown, also, playing very patient, just taking shots when they're there, being aggressive when the time is. I think he's starting to understand, again, how to play within our system really effectively, and it's fun to see that happen, too."

The RiverHawks, who led 49-21 at the half, also got 10 points apiece from junior guard Nic Williams and senior forwards Noah Compan and Porter Pretasky.

"We have some — really — some very, very good depth," Fergot said. "It's one of the deepest — if not the deepest — teams that we've ever had. On any given night, you just don't know who it's going to be."

And having Compan back on the floor after he missed time at the beginning of the season with an injury only adds to that depth.

"(Compan) really played well against Wayzata, and I thought he did some really good things again tonight," Fergot said.

Holmen, which has lost four of its last five, was led by 15 points from junior forward Reid Tengblad and 10 points from senior guard Carter Paulson.

The Vikings (3-7, 1-2) will look to get back on track at River Falls next Tuesday, while the RiverHawks play at Logan on Friday.

