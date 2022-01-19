High school boys basketball: La Crosse Central, Onalaska to meet for first time in nearly two years

A lot has changed since these two teams last met.

Johnny and Jordan Davis now call the Kohl Center in Madison home after dominating at Mark Sutton Memorial Gymnasium for the Central High School boys basketball team, and Terrance Thompson is gone, too.

Onalaska has also had high-level talent graduate over the past two years — from Tyrell Stuttley and Carson Arenz to Victor Desmond, Gavin McGrath and Sam Kick off of last season's WIAA Division 2 state runner-up squad.

But when the RiverHawks and the Hilltoppers take the floor on Thursday night — their first matchup since a D2 sectional semifinal on March 12, 2020 — it will still be one of the Coulee Region's premier games with plenty at stake in the MVC.

"In the locker room, everybody knows about the rivalry, though," Central senior guard Devon Fielding said while discussing the gap between meetings. "So everybody's looking forward to it, even if it's their first one against them.

"They know what it's all about."

Fielding is one of a few who have played in the rivalry, and he scored 13 points as a sophomore to help the RiverHawks win that sectional semifinal in 2020. The 55-40 victory ended Central's two game-skid against the Hilltoppers and sent them to the sectional final.

But that game was never played as the COVID-19 pandemic caused the rest of the postseason to be canceled, and the virus continued to alter schedules last season — which prevented Central and Onalaska from playing last season, putting 678 days between their most recent matchups.

As Fielding said, though, players are eager to write the next chapter of the rivalry.

The RiverHawks (13-1, 4-0 MVC) are ranked third in Division 2 by The Associated Press and are on a 10-game winning streak that includes victories over Eau Claire Memorial (ranked No. 6 in D1), Madison La Follette (No. 8 in D1), DeForest (No. 7 in D2) and Wayzata (No. 3 in Minnesota's Class AAAA).

They also handily beat River Falls, the No. 10 team in D1, 65-40 on Tuesday night behind a 52% shooting effort and 10 made 3-pointers.

"Before, when we weren't shooting as well, I feel like it was just confidence," Fielding said. "Then pretty much just by working at it in practice, we've just gotten better over the season. I feel like the confidence is just pretty (high) up there now."

Fielding is Central's leading scorer at nearly 15 points per game, but the RiverHawks have a plethora of options — including senior guard Colin Adams (10.3 ppg), senior forward Porter Pretasky (9.6 ppg), junior guard Nic Williams (8.9 ppg), senior forward Noah Compan (8.6 ppg) and junior guard Bennett Fried (7.4 ppg).

"It's kind of hard for teams to scout us because they can't really face guard one guy when the whole team can score and defend really well," Compan said.

But Onalaska (9-2, 2-1) will pose as similar challenge.

The Hilltoppers have four players averaging double-digit points, led by senior forward Michael Skemp's 15.5 ppg. Freshman guard T.J. Stuttley (12.6 ppg) and junior guard Nick Odom (10 ppg) have a knack for getting to the rim, and sophomore guard Isaac Skemp (11.6 ppg) is an exceptional 3-point shooter.

With so many new faces, it's taken some time for Onalaska to find its rhythm. But the Hilltoppers have won four in a row since losing at Aquinas — their only conference loss this season — including impressive wins over Fox Valley Lutheran and Milwaukee Bradley Tech at last weekend's Midwest Players Classic.

"Honestly, the early part of the season, we struggled. We didn't know what we had, and now these kids are really starting to come together," Onalaska coach Craig Kowal said after his team's 77-48 win over Milwaukee Bradley Tech.

A win for the Hilltoppers would put them firmly back in the hunt with Central and Aquinas (4-0 MVC) for the conference title after they claimed it in 2019-20.

And a win for the RiverHawks would allow them to control their own destiny in the conference as they seek to reclaim the crown after Onalaska ended their run of four straight MVC championships.

"I just feel like on Thursday, it's going to be a game to remember," Compan said.

Eric Lee can be reached at eric.lee@lee.net or via Twitter @ByEricLee

