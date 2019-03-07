ONALASKA — The matchup has been anticipated all season but didn’t become a reality until Saturday night.
That’s when the Onalaska High School boys basketball team beat River Falls, and Central squashed Holmen.
The seventh-ranked Hilltoppers (20-4) get their third shot at the second-ranked Red Raiders (22-2) in a WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal tonight at Logan. The game tips off at 7 p.m. and is expected to be a sellout.
Follow @SommerfeldtLAX on Twitter if you can't get to the game or are instead watching the Aquinas or Melrose-Mindoro girls teams playing state semifinals at the Resch center in Green Bay.
The teams know each other well, and this will be their sixth meeting in the last two seasons. Central has won four of the first five and ended Onalaska’s season with a 74-60 victory in this round a year ago.
Onalaska coach Craig Kowal just smiled when asked about the matchup after the Hilltoppers beat River Falls 54-46 to win a regional championship on Saturday.
“This has been our focus, and I’m sure it’s been theirs, too,” Kowal said. “I think we were close the first couple of times, and I promise you that we will be there fighting our tails off on Thursday night.”
The Hilltoppers will need big games from juniors Carson Arenz, who averages 15.4 points per game, and Tyrell Stuttley, who averages 15 points and 5.9 rebounds, to stop Central’s season.
The 6-foot-5 Arenz scored 11 points when Central won the first game 74-56 at Central. He had 16 when the Red Raiders beat the Hilltoppers 62-52 in Onalaska three weeks ago.
The 6-4 Stuttley had 26 points in the first game and nine in the second. Both will have to stay out of foul trouble to help Onalaska make a serious run at Central this time around.
“Everyone has to play well in this game,” Arenz said after beating River Falls. “We have to be physical, be aggressive and play really well on defense.”
That’s because the Red Raiders are overflowing with offensive threats.
Johnny Davis, Jordan Davis, Noah Parcher and Terrance Thompson are all capable of leading Central to victory, but none more than Johnny Davis.
Davis averaged 28 points during the two regular-season meetings and has been the hardest obstacle for Onalaska’s defense. Stuttley and 6-9 sophomore Gavin McGrath will have provide strong interior defense. Davis averages 22.7 points per game.
The Red Raiders are trying to qualify for their third straight state tournament. The winner of this game plays either Merrill or New London at Wausau East in an 11 a.m. sectional final on Saturday.