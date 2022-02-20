High school boys basketball: La Crosse Central, West Salem and Bangor given top playoff seeds

The Central, West Salem and Bangor boys basketball teams earned the top seeds in their respective playoff brackets for the upcoming postseason, the WIAA announced Sunday afternoon.

The RiverHawks, the top-ranked team in Division 2 by The Associated Press, are the No. 1 seed in the Division 2 Sectional 1A bracket and will play the winner of eighth-seeded New Richmond (7-15) and ninth-seeded Hayward (5-17) on March 4.

Central, which is 22-1 and has won 19 in a row after beating Onalaska on Friday, wraps up the regular season at Aquinas on Thursday.

The RiverHawks could meet the Hilltoppers for a third time in a sectional semifinal; Onalaska (16-5) is the No. 3 seed in Central’s bracket and will play the winner of sixth-seeded Menomonie (10-13) and 11th-seeded Sparta (4-18) on March 4.

Other teams that stand in the way of another rematch are second-seeded River Falls, fourth-seeded Rice Lake, fifth-seeded Tomah, seventh-seeded Holmen and 10th-seeded Logan.

The Timberwolves (12-11) play at Rice Lake (13-8) on March 4, while the Vikings (8-14) and Rangers (5-17) meet March 1, with the winner advancing to play River Falls (18-4).

West Salem, the top-ranked team in Division 3, is the No. 1 seed in the Division 3 Sectional 1B bracket and will play the winner of eighth-seeded Westby (9-13) and ninth-seeded Altoona (7-16) on March 4.

The Panthers (20-1) have won nine in a row and play at Logan on Monday. Their only loss so far this season came to Eau Claire Memorial, which was given a No. 2 seed in its Division 1 bracket.

G-E-T (10-12) is the No. 6 seed in West Salem’s bracket and hosts 11th-seeded Adams-Friendship (7-16) on March 1, with the winner playing third-seeded Elk Mound (13-10) on March 4; Black River Falls (10-11) is seeded seventh and hosts 10th-seeded Viroqua (6-15) on March 1, with the winner playing second-seeded Stanley-Boyd (14-7); and 12th-seeded Arcadia (4-18) plays at fifth-seeded Mauston (13-9) on March 1, with the winner playing fourth-seeded Wisconsin Dells (13-9).

Elsewhere in Division 3, Prairie du Chien (7-16) is seeded 10th and plays at seventh-seeded Evansville (12-9) on March 1.

Bangor, which is ranked sixth in Division 5, is the No. 1 seed in the Division 5 Sectional 3A bracket and hosts 16th-seeded Wonewoc-Center (3-16) on March 1; the Cardinals (18-4) wrap up the regular season at Cashton on Monday.

Blair-Taylor (15-8) is the No. 2 seed in Bangor’s bracket and hosts 15th-seeded Independence (1-18) on March 1, while seventh-seeded Coulee Christian (7-10) hosts 10th-seeded Brookwood (6-17). Elsewhere in Division 5, De Soto (11-10) is a No. 9 seed and plays at eighth-seeded Highland (13-9); the winner will take on top-seeded Wauzeka-Steuben (22-0).

Onalaska Luther (20-2), which is ranked seventh in Division 4, is the No. 3 seed in the Division 4 Sectional 3A bracket and will play the winner of sixth-seeded Aquinas (17-6) and 11th-seeded Riverdale (6-16) on March 4.

Cashton (17-5) is the No. 5 seed in that bracket and hosts 12th-seeded Iowa-Grant (6-16) on March 1, while seventh-seeded Melrose-Mindoro (13-9) hosts 10th-seeded Lancaster (8-15) on March 1, with the winner playing second-seeded River Ridge (22-1). Mineral Point (21-2) is the top seed in that bracket.

