FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Central High School boys basketball team is the Signature Series champion of the City of Palms Classic.
The Red Raiders pulled off their third consecutive victory and second in as many games in Fort Myers, Fla., in dominant fashion with a 78-44 victory over Petal (Miss.) on Saturday.
Central (7-1) advanced to the championship game with a with a 70-57 win over Brunswick (Ga.) on Thursday and received a number of big performances to win the title.
Junior Jordan Davis scored a team-high 22 points on 7-for-12 shooting and made 4 of 8 attempts from the 3-point line. Twin brother Johnny Davis added 18 points and nine rebounds in a game Central led 20-11 after one quarter and 39-19 by halftime before outscoring Petal by 15 points in the third.
Senior point guard Noah Parcher had nine points, seven rebounds, seven assists and four steals without making a turnover to keep Central’s offense clicking.
“I think he played one his best all-around games since he’s been with us,” Central coach Todd Fergot said. “He really did a good job of getting the ball to people who were in position to score, and you don’t see it in a box score, but I think he defended really well in this game, too.”
The Red Raiders had to play a decent chunk of the first half without Johnny Davis — he picked up his second foul late in the first quarter — but maintained control. Johnny Davis, who had 33 points and 11 rebounds in Thursday’s victory, was a force while on the floor and didn’t pick up another foul during a strong second half.
“Jordan shot well and hit some key shots for us,” Fergot said. “He was just doing what he always does in practice for us.”
Fergot said rebounding was a point of emphasis before the game, and the Red Raiders won that battle 42-17 while limiting Petal to two offensive boards.
“They had a very athletic team, and we were going to have to do a good job on the glass,” Fergot said. “We especially had to limit their offensive rebounds, and we went out and did that.”
Twelve Central players had at least one rebound.