High school boys basketball: No. 1 AAA Minnehaha hands No. 1 AA Caledonia first loss

Junior Austin Klug hit three 3-pointers, Sam Privet had five early points and Casey Schultz hit a 3, as the two teams went back and forth with Minnehaha taking a 28-27 lead. But then the Redhawks ramped up the defensive pressure forcing turnover after turnover to go on a 14-2 run to take a 42-29 lead. Minnehaha's athleticism on the perimeter combined with 7-foot Chet Holmgren inside made it tough on the Caledonia offense.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"They're so challenging defensively, because Chet is one of the best shot blockers in the country and when you surround him with 6-5, 6-6 athletic freaks out there, it's really tough to score," said Noah King, who scored 23 points. "But I think we showed we were capable of that tonight. We made plays, but defensively they are just so good because of that athleticism.

"It's just tough for us to get our feet in the paint against guys like that."

Minnehaha kept up the pressure and ballooned the lead up to 20, but the Warriors — ranked No. 1 in Class AA — didn't quit. Noah and Eli King got it going offensively in the second half and combined for 31 points. They helped trim the deficit to 63-50 after a steal and a quick 3 from Eli King.