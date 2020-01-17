High school boys basketball: No. 2 Onalaska beats No. 1 Central 73-61

ONALASKA -- The Onalaska High School played the clock to perfection and hit free throw after free throw in the closing minutes to beat Central 73-61 in a battle of the behemoths in front of a packed house at Charles Deeth Fieldhouse on Friday night.

The second-ranked Hilltoppers (11-1, 5-0) took solid command of the MVC lead by moving the ball, defending well and making 17 free throws in the final 3 minutes, 29 seconds left to become the first team this season to beat the top-ranked Red Raiders (7-1, 3-1).

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Central senior Johnny Davis scored 21 of his game-high 32 points in the first half (he also had 14 rebounds and five assists), but Onalaska recovered from a slow start to the game and took the lead for good at 51-50 on a Carson Arenz drive to the basket.

Onalaska's last field goal -- a Gavin McGrath 3-pointer with 5:02 left -- gave the Hilltoppers a 56-52 lead.

Two Davis free throws eventually brought the Red Raiders within 58-56 before Onalaska closed out the game with a 15-5 run. Dakota Mannel made eight of Onalaska's free throws down the stretch and had 16 points to lead four double-figure scorers for the Hilltoppers.

The story will be updated tonight.

Love 4 Funny 1 Wow 3 Sad 0 Angry 1

Want to see more local sports coverage like this? Get our local sports coverage delivered to your inbox daily! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.