High school boys basketball: No. 2 Onalaska beats No. 1 Central 73-61

ONALASKA -- The Onalaska High School played the clock to perfection and hit free throw after free throw in the closing minutes to beat Central 73-61 in a battle of the behemoths in front of a packed house at Charles Deeth Fieldhouse on Friday night.
The second-ranked Hilltoppers (11-1, 5-0) took solid command of the MVC lead by moving the ball, defending well and making 17 free throws in the final 3 minutes, 29 seconds left to become the first team this season to beat the top-ranked Red Raiders (7-1, 3-1).
You have free articles remaining.
Central senior Johnny Davis scored 21 of his game-high 32 points in the first half (he also had 14 rebounds and five assists), but Onalaska recovered from a slow start to the game and took the lead for good at 51-50 on a Carson Arenz drive to the basket.
Onalaska's last field goal -- a Gavin McGrath 3-pointer with 5:02 left -- gave the Hilltoppers a 56-52 lead.
Two Davis free throws eventually brought the Red Raiders within 58-56 before Onalaska closed out the game with a 15-5 run. Dakota Mannel made eight of Onalaska's free throws down the stretch and had 16 points to lead four double-figure scorers for the Hilltoppers.
The story will be updated tonight.