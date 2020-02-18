High school boys basketball: No. 1 Onalaska comes back to beat No. 2 La Crosse Central

Much like the first meeting between these two teams, the Onalaska High School boys basketball team fell behind Central early. Again, the Hilltoppers battled and found a way to win.

Behind stout defense and a second-half surge, top-ranked Onalaska came back to beat second-ranked Central 60-54 on Tuesday night at Mark Sutton Memorial Gymnasium.

Carson Arenz led the Hilltoppers (19-1, 11-0) with 22 points, 13 of which came in the second half, while Tyrell Stuttley and Sam Kick added 12 apiece. Kick had nine of his points in the second half.

Central senior Johnny Davis led all scorers with 26 points on 8-of-22 shooting and pulled down 15 rebounds. Jordan Davis and Terrance Thompson added 14 and 11 points, respectively, for the Red Raiders (15-5, 8-2), who scored the game's first 11 points and held a 29-23 lead at the half.

Onalaska took its first lead of the game, 32-31, with 12:25 left in the second half on a corner 3 from Stuttley. Johnny Davis answered with a bucket inside to give the lead back to the Red Raiders, which they would hold for nearly 8 minutes as they answered seemingly every Hilltoppers basket.

But Onalaska refused to go away.