WEST SALEM — The Onalaska High School boys basketball team kept an unbeaten season going Tuesday but getting off to a quick start in an 83-56 nonconference victory over West Salem.
The Hilltoppers (3-0) knocked off a team that had won three straight games with aggressive defense that led to transition baskets and pushed the Panthers (3-3) out of their offensive preferences.
“Our defensive pressure made it tough on them,” said Onalaska coach Craig Kowal, whose team has won its three games by an average of 16.7 points. “We have a lot of depth with our guards and are able to keep the pressure going.”
Junior Carson Arenz scored 14 points, and junior Tyrell Stuttley added 13 for Onalaska.
Stuttley, Arenz — both standing 6-foot-4 — and 6-9 sophomore Gavin McGrath teamed up to slow down West Salem senior Trenton Foreman and hold him to 13 points. Foreman had 30 points and 17 rebounds in a win over Neillsville on Saturday.
Gavin had eight points but helped limit West Salem’s ability in the paint by blocking five shots. The Panthers were led by a 17-point performance by Malachi Athnos.
Onalaska also received 12 points from Jonathan Flanagan 11 from Hank Olsen and 10 from Dakota Mannel in a game it led 53-23 by halftime.
“It helped that we have some pretty good size,” Kowal said of matching up with Foreman. “Stuttley and McGrath did a good job for us.”