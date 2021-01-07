High school boys basketball: Onalaska Luther 69, C-FC 32

Having two 6-foot-7 players working in tandem is a scary thing for most defenses, and for the Onalaska Luther High School boys basketball team, junior Gavin Proudfoot and senior Isaiah Loersch don’t even have to score much to be effective.

The duo combined for just 14 points for the night, but their presence inside opened up an abundance of open shots from behind the arc as the Knights rolled past Cochrane-Fountain City 69-32 in a nonconference matchup Thursday night at Luther.

The Knights (4-0) connected on six 3-pointers in the final 10 minutes of the first half, and finished with 10. Senior James Biedenbender and freshman Logan Bahr made three apiece.

“Gavin Proudfoot and Isaiah Loersch are so unselfish when the ball is kicked into them (and) they’re more than happy to throw it back out,” Knights coach Brad Schaper said. “Because of how good Loersch and Proudfoot are, our guys are getting good looks out at the 3-point line, and that’s just a credit to those two bigs and how they’re playing right now.”

Biedenbender hit all three of his 3-pointers over a four-minute stretch in the first half as the Knights extended their lead from six points at 15-9 to 34-15 by halftime.