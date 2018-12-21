ONALASKA — Perhaps the boys basketball game between Onalaska High School and Logan would have been different if Calvin Mavin had gotten into a rhythm early.
Onalaska’s defense held the Rangers’ senior scoreless in the first half, and the Hilltoppers defeated Logan 65-52 in MVC play in front of about 1,000 people at Charles Deeth Fieldhouse. Carson Arenz triggered the Hilltoppers with a game-high 26 points, but it was Onalaska’s defense — especially on Mavin — that was the difference.
Mavin entered Friday’s contest leading Logan (2-5, 0-3) with 23 points per game, and he scored 20 on Friday.
However, all of them came in the final 13 minutes, 26 seconds of the game. Mavin sank four 3-pointers — all well beyond the high school line — and was 4-for-4 from the free-throw line.
The Hilltoppers (7-0, 2-0) held the Rangers to just 12 first-half points, and 6-foot-2 junior Jhakai Funches had seven of them. Funches ended up with 19.
“We just wanted to make sure we contested every shot, and I thought our rotations were really, really solid,” Onalaska coach Craig Kowal said. “We closed out correctly on (Mavin), and that was the biggest thing. We got a little sloppy in the second half (defensively), and he made some really tough shots.”
The Rangers didn’t get into the double digits until junior Jekhi Dillard hit a corner 3 in front of his team’s bench with 4:15 left in the first half, but Logan didn’t get another field goal until there was 15:17 left, thanks to a high-percentage shot by Funches.
Logan coach Andy Fernholz said his team needs to play with more consistency.
“If we go into lulls, we’re going to struggle,” Fernholz said. “A lot of what we struggle with offensively is on us. Just taking great shots and making great passes and making shots, that’s something we have to do consistently. I thought we had some good looks in the first half, but they just didn’t go in.
“Those are shots that we have to continue to take, and we have to start making them to stick with good teams.”
Meanwhile, Onalaska could do whatever it wanted offensively despite Logan forcing the game to be played at a slower pace.
Arenz, who finished with five 3-pointers, liked hitting the 3-ball from the corner, as he drained three from that spot.
“Offensively, he was really sharp,” Kowal said of Arenz. “He was able to get in the lane early and that was able to get (him) some 3-point shots. That shows you the different ways he can score.”
Tyrell Stuttley was the only other Hilltoppers player who scored in double figures, as he chipped in with 15.
Even with the win, Kowal doesn’t believe Onalaska played as sharp as it could, but there’s a good reason why. Friday’s game was the fifth one in nine days for the Hilltoppers.
Onalaska has won all five of those games against West Salem, Aquinas, Mount Horeb and DeForest.
“I’ve been doing this a long time, and for some reason, the last game before break, it’s just a difficult situation,” Kowal said. “We prepare for this game like any other. We emphasize playing hard, and that’s not something I ever have to worry about with these guys.”
The Hilltoppers’ next game is Dec. 28 at the WBY Shootout at Concordia University in Mequon, Wis.