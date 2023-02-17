ONALASKA — The Onalaska High School boys basketball team’s 48-46 win against Central on Jan. 20 might have come down to the aggressiveness and confidence of sophomore guard T.J. Stuttley.

After a quiet first half, Stuttley finished his 20-point double-double with a buzzer-beating, game-winning basket in overtime and a goodbye wave in front of the Central student section.

When the Hilltoppers (16-4, 10-0) — ranked fourth in Division 2 by the Associated Press — take the floor Friday for the rematch against the ninth-ranked RiverHawks (17-5, 9-1) at Onalaska, it’ll be another major test of Stuttley’s aggression and confidence.

Not just because of the rivalry matchup or the stakes of an MVC championship in the balance, but also because of everything that’s come since their last meeting.

A week after the Central win, the Hilltoppers were across town at Logan when Stuttley stepped on an opposing player’s foot.

“It rolled and I ended up with an ankle sprain and a piece of my bone chipped off,” Stuttley said.

Stuttley missed the next two games before returning for a huge nonconference game against West Salem on Feb. 7 with a brace on his still injured ankle. Stuttley, who’s averaging 15.6 points per game this season, struggled with his limitations.

“It limited my explosiveness, lateral movement, speed,” Stuttley said. “A lot of times I couldn’t jump as high as I wanted to or shake off defenders how I wanted to.”

The Hilltoppers lost to the Panthers 76-62, and Stuttley went 4-for-14 for nine points. Three days later against Aquinas, Stuttley had just four points before fouling out in overtime. While he acknowledges that he struggled, his team won in double overtime versus the Blugolds, and he became a little more comfortable in the offense again.

“Even if those first few games back were tough, I just needed to get into a groove,” Stuttley said. “I needed to get that chemistry back with my teammates. I needed to get in a mood to where I could play the game and be comfortable.”

Onalaska coach Craig Kowal encouraged Stuttley to play when healthy enough for that very reason, to slowly regain comfort.

“He’s progressively gotten better each game and every day in practice,” Kowal said. “I hope that continues and he’s near 100% for Friday night and most importantly in the playoffs.”

Stuttley looked as close to 100% as he had since the injury on Tuesday, scoring 12 points in a 67-23 win over Tomah. He played without the brace but said he had tapped his ankle up and he still wasn’t quite fully recovered.

His tensions, however, are much more at ease thanks to his performance.

“It’s helped me a lot,” Stuttley said after the Tomah game on Tuesday. “The coaches and my teammates put me in a position to get the ball and score. They have confidence in me, and I just have to take advantage of the situation they put me in. I just try to be as aggressive as I can be, get my teammates open and get a couple buckets so I can get back in a rhythm.”

Tensions for his coach are not so low. While Stuttley played Tuesday, another starter in junior forward Adam Skifton watched from the bench wearing a walking boot and crutches.

While he didn’t offer any specifics on the injury or a return, Kowal said it was an opportunity for others to step up. Skifton was second in scoring for the Hilltoppers with nine points when they last played Central.

“He’s got a foot problem and we hope we can get him back in the near future,” Kowal said. “It’s tough because (Skifton) is such a high level defender. He’s so disciplined as far as doing the right thing all the time, and he also knocks down some big open 3-pointers for us, too. We’re going to miss that, but again, it gives guys like (senior forward) Max Klein and (freshman guard) Ian Kowal chances to step up and fill that void.”

Klein had a season-high 17 points against Tomah and is averaging 3.4 ppg. Ian Kowal is averaging 2.7 ppg.

Stuttley might be one of only a few players capable of putting up big numbers between the two stout defenses. Only he and Central junior wing Henry Meyer finished with double-digit points in the first meeting. Both team’s leading scorers — Onalaska junior forward Evan Anderson at 20.3 ppg and Central senior guard Nic Williams at 17 ppg — combined for just 11 points.