High school boys basketball: Sam Kick has evolved into a complete player for top-ranked Onalaska

ONALASKA — No one could have predicted how well Sam Kick would shoot from 3-point range as a freshman. Not Onalaska High School boys basketball coach Craig Kowal. Not Kick.
Then again, how often are players 42-of-75 (56 percent) from beyond the arc?
“It’s outrageous,” Kowal said. “I’d seen some flashes that summer but never expected (Kick) to come out and shoot the ball that well. Part of it, he had really good players around him, and his shot selection was awesome.
“But I don’t care what you’re doing. If you’re making 56 percent of your 3-point shots, that’s outrageous.”
Unsurprisingly, Kick led the state in 3-point shooting that season and largely reprised his role as a spot-up shooter as a sophomore last season, in which he shot 39.4 percent from 3. Kick had no qualms with being something of a 3-point specialist, but he didn’t want to be confined to standing on the perimeter.
“It was a good role at the time,” Kick said, “but I kind of wanted to have the ball in (my) hands a little more.”
Now, as a junior, Kick has been given that opportunity and has become an all-around threat for the top-ranked Hilltoppers, who are 18-1 (10-0) and play at second-ranked Central (15-4, 8-1) on Tuesday night in a game with major MVC implications.
The 6-foot-2 guard is effective off the dribble, whether he’s attacking the rim or distributing the ball, in addition to remaining sharp from the outside. And, much like teammate Tyrell Stuttley, Kick has gained a reputation as one of the area’s top defenders.
“Absolutely. I do,” Kowal said when asked if he believes Kick is a complete player. “He’s really evolved into that, and he definitely plays at a high level on both ends for us.”
Kick is averaging a career-high 10.1 points per game, and although his shooting clip from 3-point land has dipped slightly — he’s 22 of 59 (37 percent) — only 34 percent of his points are coming from beyond the arc, compared to 60 percent as a freshman and 48 percent as a sophomore.
“If I could get my 3-point percentage up a little bit more, that would be great,” Kick said. “But I think where I’ve come in other aspects has evened it out.”
Those “other aspects” revolve around Kick contributing inside the 3-point arc. Kick attributes a smaller percentage of his points coming from outside to slight changes in the offense — perhaps mostly felt by the graduation of playmaking guard Noah Skifton in 2018 — but there’s no denying Kick has improved his driving, finishing and passing.
Against Logan on Jan. 3, Kick displayed how his quickness complements his shooting ability. As Stuttley kicked the ball out to Kick at the top of the key, Rangers guard Jhakai Funches rushed out to contest the shot. But Kick gave a brief shot fake, blew by Funches and finished at the rim after switching to his left hand mid-flight.
He made a similar move a week later against Tomah but found an open Carson Arenz in the corner for 3. On Jan. 24 against Holmen, Kick was patient coming off pick-and-rolls on two occasions before dishing to Stuttley for layups. Kick, who is second on the team with 2.4 assists per game, finished with a career-high six assists against the Vikings.
“He’s just able to read the defense,” Kowal said. “If a team closes out high, he attacks. If a team sits, he shoots 3s. It’s just the maturation process.”
Kick has reached double figures in 10 of Onalaska’s 19 games, including four games in a row in mid-January. In five of those 10 games, he’s made one or no 3-pointers, another sign of his ability to convert inside the arc. He matched a career-high with 17 points on 7 of 12 shooting against Eau Claire Memorial on Jan. 7 without making a triple.
“One (focus) was just to get bigger and stronger,” Kick said about the strides he has made, particularly how it applies to finishing at the rim. “How I played freshman year allowed me to be a little more confident in myself and focus on the things I needed to improve on.”
That confidence has been evident on the defensive end — where he’s guarded the likes of Minnehaha Academy’s Jalen Suggs and Central’s Jordan Davis — and in big games — as demonstrated by his 13 points, including three 3s, in Onalaska’s first meeting with the Red Raiders this season.
“It seems like whenever we need a signature play, he’s usually there to help deliver it,” Kowal said. “(Against Central) we were struggling. He hit a 3 late in the first half, a pull-up off the dribble, and then he had a big one in the second half, as well. He just kind of has that knack for the big moment.”
The Hilltoppers will certainly need Kick to contribute Tuesday night against the Red Raiders, and he’ll likely be up to the task, wherever those contributions need to come from.