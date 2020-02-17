High school boys basketball: Sam Kick has evolved into a complete player for top-ranked Onalaska

The 6-foot-2 guard is effective off the dribble, whether he’s attacking the rim or distributing the ball, in addition to remaining sharp from the outside. And, much like teammate Tyrell Stuttley, Kick has gained a reputation as one of the area’s top defenders.

“Absolutely. I do,” Kowal said when asked if he believes Kick is a complete player. “He’s really evolved into that, and he definitely plays at a high level on both ends for us.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kick is averaging a career-high 10.1 points per game, and although his shooting clip from 3-point land has dipped slightly — he’s 22 of 59 (37 percent) — only 34 percent of his points are coming from beyond the arc, compared to 60 percent as a freshman and 48 percent as a sophomore.

“If I could get my 3-point percentage up a little bit more, that would be great,” Kick said. “But I think where I’ve come in other aspects has evened it out.”

Those “other aspects” revolve around Kick contributing inside the 3-point arc. Kick attributes a smaller percentage of his points coming from outside to slight changes in the offense — perhaps mostly felt by the graduation of playmaking guard Noah Skifton in 2018 — but there’s no denying Kick has improved his driving, finishing and passing.